Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings: Inactive lists for both teams

We’re approximately ninety minutes ahead of kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium, and that means the Dallas Cowboys and the Minnesota Vikings have released their inactive lists for today’s contest. Let’s take a look at who will be sitting this one out for both sides, starting with the visiting team.

Dallas Cowboys

LB Anthony Barr

DT Quinton Bohanna

DE Tarell Basham

S Markquese Bell

QB Will Grier

CB Nashon Wright

There will not be an Anthony Barr revenge game today, as the Cowboys ruled the former Viking out earlier today. He was one of six players the Cowboys had listed as questionable on their final injury report on Friday. Of those six, only Barr and Quinton Bohanna are inactive today. Ezekiel Elliot is active for the Cowboys today as well.

Minnesota Vikings

CB Akayleb Evans

OT Vederian Lowe

DL Esezi Otomewo

OL Chris Reed

DL Dalvin Tomlinson

OLB Luiji Vilain

No real surprises on the inactive list for the Vikings. Tomlinson did go through some pre-game drills but had been declared out for this one on Friday. He’ll likely miss the Thanksgiving game against New England as well. Other than that, a lot of the usual suspects on the inactive list for the purple.

Those are the inactive lists for this afternoon’s game, folks. We’ll have the first Open Thread of the afternoon dropping here shortly at approximately 2:30 PM Central time.