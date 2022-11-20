Christian Darrisaw leaves Cowboys game with concussion

For the second week in a row, a key piece of the Minnesota Vikings offense is missing and it could be a while before he comes back.

During the first quarter of the Vikings’ game against the Dallas Cowboys, left tackle Christian Darrisaw left the game with a concussion. This is incredibly bad news for Darrisaw, as he left the game against the Buffalo Bills with a concussion as well and went through the concussion protocol this past week.

With Darrisaw facing his second concussion in two weeks, it seems quite likely that he’ll be out of the rest of today’s game and that he’s probably going to miss the Thanksgiving game against the New England Patriots as well. There’s probably no chance that he’ll be cleared before then, and honestly it’s probably best for him if he’s not.

The Vikings are already facing an uphill climb in the second half, down 23-3 to the Cowboys, and now they’ll have to attempt to mount a comeback without the player that has been, arguably, the best left tackle in the league this season. Here’s hoping that Darrisaw has enough time to get better and ready for the stretch run for the Vikings.