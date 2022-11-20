Vikings vs Cowboys | The Final Score

On this episode of Climbing The Pocket’s “The Final Score”, we react with you! Your Minnesota Vikings are coming off a big win against the Buffalo Bills and now face the Dallas Cowboys. Will this be a letdown game? It sure looked like it and what could go wrong, did. After the first half, it looks that way. Starting with a third-play strip sack and a fumble was not good. Not to worry, Dallas ended up with a total of 7 sacks and the O-line couldn’t answer. “Onto the Patriots”, to channel our inner Bill Belichick. Knowing that the Cowboys started out fast and furious in the first half, can the Vikings come back? Not a chance. They were trailing 23-3 at the half. Can they stiffen and stop Tony Pollard from eating their lunch? No, they didn’t when he had 189 yards all on his own, and the Vikings' offense only had 183. It looks like Christian Darrisaw has gone out with another concussion. Not good. Then later we saw that Ezra Cleveland had some undisclosed injury. After some good throws by Kirk Cousins, can he complete more? Not much. Justin Jefferson only has two catches in the first half, will he get more in the second? He got only one more. Can the Vikings make their biggest comeback of the season? Negative, as we’d say in the military. Join us and find out.

All these questions, and more as we react at the end of the game, in the final two minutes, with Climbing The Pocket’s ‘The Final Score.’

1) Highlights

2) Lowlights

3) Speed round and your questions

4) What’s ahead

The Final Score [the name for CTP’s Postgame show] is here. There are 4 regulars and the occasional guest. The focus will be on you the fan, and how you felt the team did—hopefully racking up the wins in the regular season. Today, Jayson, Matt, and Dave will be here. Did you like what you saw?

