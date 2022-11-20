 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw is already “ruled” out for Thursday’s game

By MattAnderson_8
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

After a thrilling victory over Buffalo last week, the Vikings spent most of the week leading up to the Dallas Cowboys game hoping that their star LT Christian Darrisaw could play. Darrisaw had left last week’s game with a concussion that he self-reported, which left his status for Sunday up in the air.

Luckily, on Friday, after going through the NFL’s concussion protocol, Darrisaw was cleared to play. Darrisaw’s replacement, Blake Brandel, filled in admirably for him in Buffalo, but Dallas’ defense would have been a tough test for him.

Fast forward to Sunday, and Darrisaw suited up and was active for the primetime matchup vs. the Dallas Cowboys. Unfortunately, shortly into the game, Darrisaw would go on to suffer his second concussion in consecutive games. The Vikings ruled him out, and Blake Brandel filled in for the remainder of the game.

Head Coach Kevin O’Connell was quick to comment on the team’s cautious approach and say that they’d check in on him Monday.

O’Connell would go on to say that Darrisaw would not play in the Vikings’ Thanksgiving matchup on Thursday vs. the New England Patriots.

The Vikings’ offensive line allowed 7 sacks vs. the Cowboys without Darrisaw on Sunday and will now have to face a New England Patriots team on a short week without him as well.

