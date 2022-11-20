Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw is already “ruled” out for Thursday’s game

After a thrilling victory over Buffalo last week, the Vikings spent most of the week leading up to the Dallas Cowboys game hoping that their star LT Christian Darrisaw could play. Darrisaw had left last week’s game with a concussion that he self-reported, which left his status for Sunday up in the air.

#Vikings tackle Christian Darrisaw doesn’t know when exactly he got hurt at Buffalo. “I self reported it. I’d never felt like that before. That was my first concussion. I had a headache that was lingering and then time kept going on and on and it got worse.” — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) November 18, 2022

Luckily, on Friday, after going through the NFL’s concussion protocol, Darrisaw was cleared to play. Darrisaw’s replacement, Blake Brandel, filled in admirably for him in Buffalo, but Dallas’ defense would have been a tough test for him.

Fast forward to Sunday, and Darrisaw suited up and was active for the primetime matchup vs. the Dallas Cowboys. Unfortunately, shortly into the game, Darrisaw would go on to suffer his second concussion in consecutive games. The Vikings ruled him out, and Blake Brandel filled in for the remainder of the game.

Head Coach Kevin O’Connell was quick to comment on the team’s cautious approach and say that they’d check in on him Monday.

Kevin O’Connell via KFAN on Christian Darrisaw who left the game (concussion):



“We’re gonna be very cautious with CD. He’s very important to us. We pulled him out of the game immediately and he’s in the protocol… We’ll see where he at tomorrow but we want to take care of him.” — Sean Borman (@SeanBormanNFL) November 21, 2022

O’Connell would go on to say that Darrisaw would not play in the Vikings’ Thanksgiving matchup on Thursday vs. the New England Patriots.

#Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell tells reporters they’ll be cautious with Christian Darrisaw, one of the best young LTs in football. He won’t play Thursday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 21, 2022

The Vikings’ offensive line allowed 7 sacks vs. the Cowboys without Darrisaw on Sunday and will now have to face a New England Patriots team on a short week without him as well.