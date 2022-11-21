Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 21 November 2022

Hey, everyone! It’s Monday but, unfortunately, it’s not a Victory Monday. In fact, it’s pretty far from a Victory Monday.

Yes, the Minnesota Vikings got thumped pretty good yesterday by the Cowboys at home and the winning streak is over. We’re not going to dwell on that one because, hey, we’re playing again in a few more days when the Vikings host their first-ever Thanksgiving Day game when the New England Patriots come to town.

Also, the Vikings are still looking pretty good in the NFC Playoff Picture, so I’m not about to complain too much.

So let’s relax, enjoy what’s likely a short week for most folks, and get ready for the next one, shall we?

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: