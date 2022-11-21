San Francisco 49ers “at” Arizona Cardinals: Monday Night Football picks and discussion

Monday Night Football this evening will bring us the final game of the 2022 season that will take place on foreign soil. Tonight, the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals will meet in what is considered a home game for the Cardinals from Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico.

We know that the Minnesota Vikings defeated the Cardinals earlier this season at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings won’t meet the 49ers in the regular season, but if the season ended today that’s who they’d host in the first round of the NFC playoffs. A win tonight for the Niners would put them atop the NFC West and into the #3 spot in the playoff seedings.

Here are our picks for this one, powered by our friends at Tallysight. As always, numbers can differ based on when people punched their picks into the system. For the latest lines and numbers, you can check out what the DraftKings Sportsbook is showing.

Only GA Skol is predicting the Cardinals to pull off the upset in this one. We’re split on whether or not the Cardinals will be able to cover the spread, but we are expecting some points to be scored as five out of the six of us are playing the “over” this evening.

If you’re going to be watching the game anyway, come on in here and hang out with us! Enjoy the action, everyone!