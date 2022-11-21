New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings: Initial injury reports for both sides

We’ve got a short week ahead of us, ladies and gentlemen, and that means it’s already time to look at the first injury reports of the week for the New England Patriots and the Minnesota Vikings as they prepare for their Thanksgiving night contest at U.S. Bank Stadium. Neither team actually practiced today, but NFL rules say they have to put together an injury report, so this is a “simulated” report based on how things would have looked if they had practiced today.

Got it? Good. Here we go.

New England Patriots

Did Not Participate

C David Andrews (thigh)

Limited Participation

OLB Anfernee Jennings (back)

CB Marcus Jones (ankle)

WR Devante Parker (knee)

LB Josh Uche (hamstring)

OT Isaiah Wynn (foot)

Full Participation

No players listed

The injury to Andrews sounds like one that’s going to keep him from playing on Thursday, so the Patriots will be rolling out a backup center for this one, it would appear. Jones was Sunday’s hero with his 84-yard walk-off punt return, but he still would have been limited in practice on Monday.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

CB Andrew Booth Jr. (knee)

OT Christian Darrisaw (concussion)

Limited Participation

CB Akayleb Evans (concussion)

OLB Za’Darius Smith (knee)

DL Dalvin Tomlinson (calf)

Full Participation

WR Justin Jefferson (toe)

We know that Darrisaw has already been ruled out of this one and his status for the immediate future is likely in question. Booth is on the injury report. . .again. . .while Evans continues to make his way through concussion protocol. If something happens where neither of them can go, we’re going to be looking at a lot of Kris Boyd, Tay Gowan, and Duke Shelley on Thursday night across from Patrick Peterson.

Those are your initial injury reports for this Thursday’s game, ladies and gentlemen. We’ll obviously be tracking all of these situations as the week progresses.