Minnesota Vikings Reacts Survey: Week 12

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Minnesota Vikings fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

It is once again time for us to take the pulse of our readers and how they feel about the team with our SB Nation Reacts question for this week.

Unfortunately, between the short turnaround for this one and the thumping that the Vikings took on Sunday, we didn’t have any other questions we wanted to ask for this week’s survey, so we’re here with just the standard question about whether or not you feel that the Vikings are heading in the right direction.

Now, if history is any indicator, there’s going to be a huge overreaction to the loss, and I’m not saying that’s entirely wrong. Obviously when you suffer the second-biggest home loss in team history it’s going to leave a negative taste. But, as has been pointed out, this team is still sitting at 8-2 and is in the driver’s seat for one of the top two seeds in the NFC playoffs, so it’s not as if things are a total disaster right now.

So, jump in and cast your vote in our survey and talk about everything in the comments section. And remember, if you want to get the national questions that get sent out each week, hit the “Sign up here” link in the first paragraph and have them sent directly to your inbox each week.