 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 22 November 2022

We’re that much closer to football, folks!

By Christopher Gates
/ new
NFL: NOV 20 Cowboys at Vikings

Week 11 in the National Football League is officially over and Week 12 is now upon us, folks! We’re just a couple of days away from the Minnesota Vikings (hopefully) making us forget all about that abomination from Sunday when they host the New England Patriots on Thursday night as part of the annual Thanksgiving tripleheader. Until then, here’s today’s Open Thread.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

Yeah, was a bit of a slow day yesterday. Hopefully we’ll have some more good stuff to bring you today.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.

More From Daily Norseman

Loading comments...