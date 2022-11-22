Jared Allen among 28 Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists

On Tuesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its list of semifinalists for its class of 2023, and once again a prominent member of the Minnesota Vikings has found his way onto that list.

For the fourth consecutive year, defensive end Jared Allen is among 28 names that will be hoping to hear the call to Canton.

Allen, as we know, started his career with the Kansas City Chiefs before being acquired by the Vikings for a first-round pick and a pair of third-round picks ahead of the 2008 NFL Draft. He played for the Vikings for six seasons, collecting 85.5 sacks during that time, and was recognized as one of the NFL’s best pass rushers during that time period.

There are five first-year eligible players on this year’s list. They are offensive tackle Joe Thomas, cornerback Darrelle Revis, defensive end Dwight Freeney, linebacker James Harrison, and offensive lineman Jahri Evans.

It would be nice to see Jared Allen make the Hall of Fame this year. I think we all sort of believe he’s going to get in at some point, but it’s always nice for these players to be recognized sooner rather than later.

Best of luck to Jared Allen in his quest to get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame!