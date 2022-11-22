New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings: Interim injury reports

We’ve got the second injury reports of the week for the New England Patriots and the Minnesota Vikings as we’re now about 48 hours out from their Thanksgiving night matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium. Let’s take a look at the new reports and see how much has changed.

New England Patriots

Did Not Participate

OT Isaiah Wynn (foot, downgrade from LP on Monday

Limited Participation

C David Andrews (thigh, upgrade from DNP on Monday)

from DNP on Monday) OLB Anfernee Jennings (back)

CB Marcus Jones (ankle)

WR Devante Parker (knee)

LB Josh Uche (hamstring)

Full Participation

No players listed

A couple of changes on the injury front for the Patriots, as Andrews returned to practice on Tuesday while Wynn sat the session out. We’re not sure yet how the Patriots will shuffle their offensive linemen if they’re without one or both of those players, but their statuses are certainly worth monitoring on Wednesday’s final reports.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

CB Andrew Booth Jr. (knee)

OT Christian Darrisaw (concussion)

Limited Participation

CB Akayleb Evans (concussion)

OLB Za’Darius Smith (knee)

DL Dalvin Tomlinson (calf)

Full Participation

WR Justin Jefferson (toe)

No changes for the Vikings from Monday’s report, which is bad news for the secondary. Booth is sitting things out again and Evans has, apparently, still not completely cleared the concussion protocol. Again, if one or both of those guys can’t go, I’m not completely sure how the Vikings are going to handle the cornerback situation. It’s going to be interesting, and you can interpret “interesting” however you’d like, in this case.

Those are your second injury reports of the week for the Vikings and the Patriots. Final reports come out tomorrow afternoon and we’ll get a little more clarity for both teams at that time.