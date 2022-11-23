Skol Schemes, Week 12: Patriots Podcast Preview(s)

After an eye sore of a game on Sunday versus the Dallas Cowboys, the Vikings will have a quick turn around before a Thanksgiving game against the New England Patriots. The Cowboys blowout win highlighted some key issues for the Vikings banged up units on the interior of the defensive line and offensive line. Instead of harping on a 40-3 loss, we will file that one away and move onto a Thursday night game.

Heading into a matchup against a top rated defense with a scary pass rush unit, the Vikings will hope to get off to a fast start against a Patriots team that has struggled to produce explosive plays on offense. We would expect Bill Belichick to have a good plan to deal with Justin Jefferson, and that may mean T.J. Hockenson, who has already faced the Patriots this year while in Detroit, will be in line for another key matchup against Kyle Dugger.

This week, I was on two separate podcasts to preview the Patriots Vikings matchup. First, Andrew Callahan, a beat reporter for the Boston Herald, and I went deep on the matchups, things to watch for, and did a check in on both the Patriots and Vikings:

I was also on the Pats Pulpit podcast to talk a bit about Week 11, preview the upcoming game, sweat about potential longer term issues for the Vikings, and have a little fun discussing the inferior Thanksgiving meat known as turkey:

While Thursday’s game may be a drag, I hope you all get to spend time with your loved ones and enjoy a (fingers crossed) low stress game of Vikings football. Who am I kidding, get your third slice of apple pie and let’s get ready to be on the edge of our seats once again!