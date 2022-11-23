 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings: Final injury reports for both teams

By Christopher Gates
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve gotten our hands on the final injury reports for the New England Patriots and the Minnesota Vikings ahead of tomorrow’s Thanksgiving Day clash at U.S. Bank Stadium. Let’s take a look at what those reports look like, starting with the visiting team.

New England Patriots Week 12 Injury Report

Player Position Injury Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Status
Josh Uche LB Hamstring LP LP DNP Out
David Andrews CB Thigh DNP LP LP Questionable
Yodney Cajuste OT Calf --- --- LP Questionable
Marcus Jones CB Ankle LP LP LP Questionable
Devante Parker WR Knee LP LP LP Questionable
Anfernee Jennings OLB Back LP LP --- ---
Isaiah Wynn OT Foot LP DNP --- ---

Only one player declared out for the Patriots, as linebacker Josh Uche was given that designation after not practicing today. New England does have four players listed as questionable, including David Andrews. The Andrews news is surprising, because from the way people were talking about his injury when it happened on Sunday it sounded like it had the potential to be season-ending. We’ll see whether or not he or any of the other ailing offensive linemen on the New England side play tomorrow or not.

Minnesota Vikings Week 12 Injury Report

Player Position Injury Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Status
Andrew Booth Jr. CB Knee DNP DNP DNP Out
Christian Darrisaw OT Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out
Akayleb Evans CB Concussion LP LP LP Out
Dalvin Tomlinson DL Calf LP LP LP Questionable
Justin Jefferson WR Toe FP FP FP ---
Za'Darius Smith OLB Knee LP LP FP ---

Since Darrisaw isn’t a surprise, we’ll address the part of this we’ve been talking about all week, and that’s the part where the Vikings will be without Andrew Booth and Akayleb Evans for tomorrow’s game. With Cameron Dantzler still on IR, that’s going to leave the Vikings awfully short-handed in the secondary. It sounds like Duke Shelley is going to be the third player in three weeks to start across from Patrick Peterson, and we’ll probably see plenty of Kris Boyd and Tay Gowan in this one as well.

It looks like Tomlinson might be a game-time decision, which would be a significant boost to the Vikings’ run defense. I assumed that he was going to miss this one to give him the most time off before the Jets’ game a week from Sunday, but I wouldn’t be sad to see him out there or anything.

Those are your final injury reports for the Vikings and the Patriots, folks. We’ll see you tomorrow for the big game!

