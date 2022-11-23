New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings: Final injury reports for both teams

We’ve gotten our hands on the final injury reports for the New England Patriots and the Minnesota Vikings ahead of tomorrow’s Thanksgiving Day clash at U.S. Bank Stadium. Let’s take a look at what those reports look like, starting with the visiting team.
New England Patriots Week 12 Injury Report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday Status
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday Status
|Josh Uche
|LB
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|DNP
|Out
|David Andrews
|CB
|Thigh
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Yodney Cajuste
|OT
|Calf
|---
|---
|LP
|Questionable
|Marcus Jones
|CB
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Devante Parker
|WR
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Anfernee Jennings
|OLB
|Back
|LP
|LP
|---
|---
|Isaiah Wynn
|OT
|Foot
|LP
|DNP
|---
|---
Only one player declared out for the Patriots, as linebacker Josh Uche was given that designation after not practicing today. New England does have four players listed as questionable, including David Andrews. The Andrews news is surprising, because from the way people were talking about his injury when it happened on Sunday it sounded like it had the potential to be season-ending. We’ll see whether or not he or any of the other ailing offensive linemen on the New England side play tomorrow or not.
Minnesota Vikings Week 12 Injury Report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday Status
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday Status
|Andrew Booth Jr.
|CB
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Christian Darrisaw
|OT
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Akayleb Evans
|CB
|Concussion
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Out
|Dalvin Tomlinson
|DL
|Calf
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|Toe
|FP
|FP
|FP
|---
|Za'Darius Smith
|OLB
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|FP
|---
Since Darrisaw isn’t a surprise, we’ll address the part of this we’ve been talking about all week, and that’s the part where the Vikings will be without Andrew Booth and Akayleb Evans for tomorrow’s game. With Cameron Dantzler still on IR, that’s going to leave the Vikings awfully short-handed in the secondary. It sounds like Duke Shelley is going to be the third player in three weeks to start across from Patrick Peterson, and we’ll probably see plenty of Kris Boyd and Tay Gowan in this one as well.
It looks like Tomlinson might be a game-time decision, which would be a significant boost to the Vikings’ run defense. I assumed that he was going to miss this one to give him the most time off before the Jets’ game a week from Sunday, but I wouldn’t be sad to see him out there or anything.
Those are your final injury reports for the Vikings and the Patriots, folks. We’ll see you tomorrow for the big game!
