Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 24 November 2022

Happy Thanksgiving, everybody! We hope that all of you get the chance today to spend some time with friends and family and take an opportunity to reflect on the things that are actually important. We also hope that, when you’re ready to kick back and relax after a long day, you’ll join us for tonight’s NFL tripleheader finale when our Minnesota Vikings host the New England Patriots in the first Thanksgiving home game in Vikings’ history.

We’ll have separate Open Threads for the game. . .this is for all of the usual Open Thread shenanigans, chicanery, and hijinks.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: