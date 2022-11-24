Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 24 November 2022

Happy Thanksgiving, everybody! We hope that all of you get the chance today to spend some time with friends and family and take an opportunity to reflect on the things that are actually important. We also hope that, when you’re ready to kick back and relax after a long day, you’ll join us for tonight’s NFL tripleheader finale when our Minnesota Vikings host the New England Patriots in the first Thanksgiving home game in Vikings’ history.
We’ll have separate Open Threads for the game. . .this is for all of the usual Open Thread shenanigans, chicanery, and hijinks.
Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .
- We asked Five Good Questions of our friends over at Pats Pulpit.
- They asked us some questions as well.
- Eric has his preview of tonight’s game and some of the things that he’s thankful for.
- The NFL is going to honor John Madden throughout the day today.
- Warren is giving thanks for this Vikings’ season as well.
- Shawn jumped on some Patriots podcasts to preview tonight’s game.
- The final injury reports show that our favorite team is a bit shorthanded in the secondary for tonight’s contest.
