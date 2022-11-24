Week 13 - Which College Players Are Future Vikings 2022

Week 12 had it’s share of upsets, really close games, and some blowouts. First and foremost, my Trojans squeaked out a win vs those gutty little Bruins. They snatched victory from the jaws of likely defeat thanks to the Bruins QB whose played really well this year. Michigan and TCU barely escaped huge upsets and the likely falling out of the playoff picture. Oregon managed to hold off Utah and are one win away from facing the Trojans in the PAC 12 Championship game.

Tennessee was not only upset but spanked by South Carolina (63 to 38). North Carolina fell to Georgia Tech, Arkansas put it on Ole Miss, UCF lost to Navy, Oklahoma State got beat by Oklahoma, and Louisville beat NC State.

It was another great weekend of college football and this weekend should be as well.

The games I am looking forward to are #6 USC vs #15 Notre Dame (duh), #2 Ohio State vs #3 Michigan, #9 Oregon vs #21 Oregon State, #4 TCU vs Iowa State, and #5 LSU vs Texas A&M.

The players I am going to try and keep an eye on are ...

Will Rogers QB Mississippi State

Bo Nix QB Oregon

...

Blake Corum RB Michigan

Tank Bigsby RB Auburn

Jahmyr Gibbs RB Alabama

Devon Achane RB Texas A&M

...

Josh Downs WR North Carolina

Quentin Johnston WR TCU

Jordan Addison WR USC

...

Luke Musgrave TE Oregon State

...

Nick Broeker OT Mississippi

O’Cyrus Torrence IOL Florida

Olusegun Oluwatimi IOL Michigan

Emil Ekiyor Jr. IOL Alabama

Alex Forsyth IOL Oregon

Layden Robinson IOL Texas A&M

Jarrett Patterson IOL Notre Dame

Andrew Vorhees IOL USC

...

Siaki Ika DL Baylor

Gabe Hall DL Baylor

Moro Ojomo DL Texas

Gervon Dexter DL Florida

Bryan Bresee DL Clemson

Mazi Smith DL Michigan

Mike Morris DL Michigan

Jaquelin Roy DL LSU

Tuli Tuipulotu DL USC

...

Jared Verse EDGE Florida State

Zach Harrison EDGE Ohio State

Will McDonald IV EDGE Iowa State

Isaiah Foskey EDGE Notre Dame

...

DeMarvion Overshown LB Texas

Ivan Pace Jr. LB Cincinnati

Ventrell Miller LB Florida

Trenton Simpson LB Clemson

Tommy Eichenberg LB Ohio State

Owen Pappoe LB Auburn

Henry To’oto’o LB Alabama

Noah Sewell LB Oregon

...

Emmanuel Forbes CB Mississippi State

Tony Grimes CB North Carolina

Storm Duck CB North Carolina

D.J. Turner CB Michigan

Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon

Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson CB TCU

Mekhi Garner CB LSU

Jaylon Jones CB Texas A&M

Mekhi Blackmon CB USC

...

A.J. Finley S Mississippi

Jammie Robinson S Florida State

Lathan Ransom S Ohio State

Brian Branch S Alabama

Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M

Demani Richardson S Texas A&M

Brandon Joseph S Notre Dame

Thursday, November 24

...

Mississippi State at 14 Ole Miss : 7:00pm

Emmanuel Forbes CB Mississippi State

Will Rogers QB Mississippi State

...

Zach Evans RB Mississippi

Nick Broeker OT Mississippi

Jonathan Mingo WR Mississippi

J.J. PeguesDL | Mississippi

Troy Brown LB Mississippi

A.J. Finley S Mississippi

...

Friday, November 25

...

Baylor at Texas : 12:00pm

Siaki Ika DL Baylor

Gabe Hall DL Baylor

Connor Galvin OT Baylor

...

Bijan Robinson RB Texas

DeMarvion Overshown LB Texas

Keondre Coburn DL Texas

Moro Ojomo DL Texas

Roschon Johnson RB Texas

Jahleel Billingsley TE Texas

Alfred Collins EDGE Texas

21 Tulane at 25 Cincinnati : 12:00pm

Sincere Haynesworth IOL Tulane

Dorian Williams LB Tulane

...

Ivan Pace Jr. LB Cincinnati

Josh Whyle TE Cincinnati

Deshawn Pace LB Cincinnati

24 NC State at 13 North Carolina : 3:30pm

Devin Leary QB NC State

Shyheim Battle CB NC State

Payton Wilson LB/EDGE NC State

Cory Durden DL NC State

Drake Thomas LB NC State

...

Josh Downs WR North Carolina

Tony Grimes CB North Carolina

Storm Duck CB North Carolina

Cedric Gray LB North Carolina

Florida at 19 Florida State : 7:30pm

O’Cyrus Torrence IOL Florida

Anthony Richardson QB Florida

Gervon Dexter DL Florida

Rashad Torrence II S Florida

Brenton Cox Jr. EDGE Florida

Trey Dean III S Florida

Princely Umanmielen DL Florida

Ventrell Miller LB Florida

...

Jared Verse EDGE Florida State

Jammie Robinson S Florida State

Akeem Dent S Florida State

Johnny Wilson WR Florida State

Fabien Lovett DL Florida State

...

Saturday, November 26

...

South Carolina at 9 Clemson : 12:00pm

Cam Smith CB South Carolina

Zacch Pickens DL South Carolina

Jaheim Bell TE South Carolina

Darius Rush CB South Carolina

Spencer Rattler QB South Carolina

...

Myles Murphy EDGE Clemson

Bryan Bresee DL Clemson

Trenton Simpson LB Clemson

K.J. Henry EDGE Clemson

Tyler Davis DL Clemson

Ruke Orhorhoro DL Clemson

D.J. Uiagalelei QB Clemson

Jordan McFadden IOL Clemson

Davis Allen TE Clemson

Xavier Thomas EDGE Clemson

Joseph Ngata WR Clemson

3 Michigan at 2 Ohio State : 12:00pm

Mazi Smith DL Michigan

Blake Corum RB Michigan

D.J. Turner CB Michigan

Mike Morris DL Michigan

Cornelius Johnson WR Michigan

Ryan Hayes OT Michigan

Luke Schoonmaker TE Michigan

Eyabi Anoma EDGE Michigan

Olusegun Oluwatimi IOL Michigan

Ronnie Bell WR Michigan

Zak Zinter OT Michigan

R.J. Moten S Michigan

Jake Moody K Michigan

...

C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State

Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State

Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State

Dawand Jones OT Ohio State

Zach Harrison EDGE Ohio State

Luke Wypler IOL Ohio State

Cade Stover TE Ohio State

Ronnie Hickman S Ohio State

Josh Proctor S Ohio State

Lathan Ransom S Ohio State

Miyan Williams RB Ohio State

Matthew Jones IOL Ohio State

Tommy Eichenberg LB Ohio State

Cameron Brown CB Ohio State

Auburn at 8 Alabama : 3:30pm

Derick Hall EDGE Auburn

Tank Bigsby RB Auburn

Colby Wooden DL Auburn

Owen Pappoe LB Auburn

Nehemiah Pritchett CB Auburn

...

Bryce Young QB Alabama

Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama

Jahmyr Gibbs RB Alabama

Brian Branch S Alabama

Eli Ricks CB Alabama

Henry To’oto’o LB Alabama

Jordan Battle S Alabama

Byron Young DL Alabama

Malachi Moore S Alabama

Emil Ekiyor Jr. IOL Alabama

Tyler Steen OT Alabama

Cameron Latu TE Alabama

Jermaine Burton WR Alabama

Tyler Harrell WR Alabama

D.J. Dale DL Alabama

Javion Cohen IOL Alabama

Justin Eboigbe DL Alabama

DeMarcco Hellams S Alabama

12 Oregon at 23 Oregon State : 3:30pm

Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon

Noah Sewell LB Oregon

Brandon Dorlus DL Oregon

Bo Nix QB Oregon

Alex Forsyth IOL Oregon

Justin Flowe LB Oregon

T.J. Bass IOL Oregon

D.J. Johnson LB Oregon

...

Luke Musgrave TE Oregon State

Rejzohn Wright CB Oregon State

Joshua Gray OT Oregon State

Iowa State at 4 TCU : 4:00pm

Will McDonald IV DL Iowa State

Xavier Hutchinson WR Iowa State

Trevor Downing IOL Iowa State

...

Quentin Johnston WR TCU

Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson CB TCU

Steve Avila IOL TCU

Kendre Miller RB TCU

Josh Newton CB TCU

Dee Winters LB TCU

Noah Daniels CB TCU

6 LSU at Texas A&M : 7:00pm

Kayshon Boutte WR LSU

B.J. Ojulari EDGE LSU

Jaquelin Roy DL LSU

Mekhi Garner CB LSU

Jayden Daniels QB LSU

Jarrick Bernard-Converse CB LSU

Jay Ward S LSU

Ali Gaye EDGE LSU

Mike Jones Jr. LB LSU

...

Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M

Devon Achane RB Texas A&M

Jaylon Jones CB Texas A&M

Layden Robinson IOL Texas A&M

Demani Richardson S Texas A&M

Ainias Smith WR Texas A&M

Aki Ogunbiyi IOL Texas A&M

18 Notre Dame at 7 USC : 7:30pm

Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame

Isaiah Foskey EDGE Notre Dame

Brandon Joseph S Notre Dame

Jarrett Patterson IOL Notre Dame

Cam Hart CB Notre Dame

...

Jordan Addison WR USC

Andrew Vorhees IOL USC

Tuli Tuipulotu DL USC

Courtland Ford OT USC

Mekhi Blackmon CB USC

Travis Dye RB USC

Brett Neilon IOL USC

Shane Lee LB USC

Yore mocked!

TRADES

Trade Partner: Houston Texans

Sent: Round 1 Pick 29, Round 4 Pick 13

Received: Round 2 Pick 1, Round 4 Pick 1, Round 5 Pick 1

...

Trade Partner: Cleveland Browns

Sent: Round 2 Pick 1

Received: Round 2 Pick 8, Round 3 Pick 36

...

Trade Partner: New England Patriots

Sent: Round 3 Pick 36

Received: Round 4 Pick 6, Round 6 Pick 4

...

Trade Partner: New Orleans Saints

Sent: Round 4 Pick 1

Received: Round 4 Pick 10, Round 5 Pick 10

...

Trade Partner: Baltimore Ravens

Sent: Round 4 Pick 10

Received: Round 4 Pick 27, Round 5 Pick 22

...

MDB is the ranking at the mockdraftdatabase consensus board

...

39: R2 P8 EDGE B.J. Ojulari - LSU 6-3 250 (MDB-32)

93: R3 P30 C Sedrick Van Pran - Georgia 6-4 310 (MDB-104)

108: R4 P6 DL Keondre Coburn - Texas 6-2 344 (MDB-136)

129: R4 P27 CB Jaylon Jones - Texas A&M 6-2 205 (MDB-61)

136: R5 P1 LB Cedric Gray - North Carolina 6-2 230 (MDB-141)

145: R5 P10 QB Grayson McCall - Coastal Carolina 6-3 215 (MDB-379)

157: R5 P22 S Tyler Nubin - Minnesota 6-2 210 (MDB-165)

165: R5 P30 WR Jacob Cowing - Arizona 5-11 175 (MDB-154)

179: R6 P4 RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. - Kentucky 5-11 224 (MDB-172)

212: R6 P37 OT Ryan Hayes - Michigan 6-7 305 (MDB-167)

214: R6 P39 DL Ruke Orhorhoro - Clemson 6-4 295 (MDB-163)

I think you can never have enough pass rushers and you will find out real quick how much you need one if one of yours goes down. The age and contracts of Hunter and Smith also factor into the equation.

I do not know if the team will need a new center as they could very well offer Bradbury an extension. He is playing really good this year and could likely command a 10M per year salary. Is one good year worth that kind of investment? Tough call but I am inclined to extend him AND draft Van Pran. You can always trade Bradbury later. Better to get something for him than see him leave and hope for a compensatory pick. Plus, Van Pran could have two to three years before he is ready.

Coburn is rising up draft boards and is a space eater in the middle. We do have Phillips but went out and snagged Tonga off a practice squad to have some more depth. That was a sign.

Jones is another riser and getting him in the late 4th in this simulator is probably a pipe dream but you can never rely on draft boards or “risers’ according to somebody.

I like the rest of the picks as I usually do. They could provide some more depth.

Well, there it is. Enjoy the games!