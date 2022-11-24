Week 13 - Which College Players Are Future Vikings 2022

Week 12 had it’s share of upsets, really close games, and some blowouts. First and foremost, my Trojans squeaked out a win vs those gutty little Bruins. They snatched victory from the jaws of likely defeat thanks to the Bruins QB whose played really well this year. Michigan and TCU barely escaped huge upsets and the likely falling out of the playoff picture. Oregon managed to hold off Utah and are one win away from facing the Trojans in the PAC 12 Championship game.
Tennessee was not only upset but spanked by South Carolina (63 to 38). North Carolina fell to Georgia Tech, Arkansas put it on Ole Miss, UCF lost to Navy, Oklahoma State got beat by Oklahoma, and Louisville beat NC State.
It was another great weekend of college football and this weekend should be as well.
The games I am looking forward to are #6 USC vs #15 Notre Dame (duh), #2 Ohio State vs #3 Michigan, #9 Oregon vs #21 Oregon State, #4 TCU vs Iowa State, and #5 LSU vs Texas A&M.
The players I am going to try and keep an eye on are ...
Will Rogers QB Mississippi State
Bo Nix QB Oregon
Blake Corum RB Michigan
Tank Bigsby RB Auburn
Jahmyr Gibbs RB Alabama
Devon Achane RB Texas A&M
Josh Downs WR North Carolina
Quentin Johnston WR TCU
Jordan Addison WR USC
Luke Musgrave TE Oregon State
Nick Broeker OT Mississippi
O’Cyrus Torrence IOL Florida
Olusegun Oluwatimi IOL Michigan
Emil Ekiyor Jr. IOL Alabama
Alex Forsyth IOL Oregon
Layden Robinson IOL Texas A&M
Jarrett Patterson IOL Notre Dame
Andrew Vorhees IOL USC
Siaki Ika DL Baylor
Gabe Hall DL Baylor
Moro Ojomo DL Texas
Gervon Dexter DL Florida
Bryan Bresee DL Clemson
Mazi Smith DL Michigan
Mike Morris DL Michigan
Jaquelin Roy DL LSU
Tuli Tuipulotu DL USC
Jared Verse EDGE Florida State
Zach Harrison EDGE Ohio State
Will McDonald IV EDGE Iowa State
Isaiah Foskey EDGE Notre Dame
DeMarvion Overshown LB Texas
Ivan Pace Jr. LB Cincinnati
Ventrell Miller LB Florida
Trenton Simpson LB Clemson
Tommy Eichenberg LB Ohio State
Owen Pappoe LB Auburn
Henry To’oto’o LB Alabama
Noah Sewell LB Oregon
Emmanuel Forbes CB Mississippi State
Tony Grimes CB North Carolina
Storm Duck CB North Carolina
D.J. Turner CB Michigan
Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon
Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson CB TCU
Mekhi Garner CB LSU
Jaylon Jones CB Texas A&M
Mekhi Blackmon CB USC
A.J. Finley S Mississippi
Jammie Robinson S Florida State
Lathan Ransom S Ohio State
Brian Branch S Alabama
Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M
Demani Richardson S Texas A&M
Brandon Joseph S Notre Dame
Thursday, November 24
Mississippi State at 14 Ole Miss : 7:00pm
Emmanuel Forbes CB Mississippi State
Will Rogers QB Mississippi State
Zach Evans RB Mississippi
Nick Broeker OT Mississippi
Jonathan Mingo WR Mississippi
J.J. PeguesDL | Mississippi
Troy Brown LB Mississippi
A.J. Finley S Mississippi
Friday, November 25
Baylor at Texas : 12:00pm
Siaki Ika DL Baylor
Gabe Hall DL Baylor
Connor Galvin OT Baylor
Bijan Robinson RB Texas
DeMarvion Overshown LB Texas
Keondre Coburn DL Texas
Moro Ojomo DL Texas
Roschon Johnson RB Texas
Jahleel Billingsley TE Texas
Alfred Collins EDGE Texas
21 Tulane at 25 Cincinnati : 12:00pm
Sincere Haynesworth IOL Tulane
Dorian Williams LB Tulane
Ivan Pace Jr. LB Cincinnati
Josh Whyle TE Cincinnati
Deshawn Pace LB Cincinnati
24 NC State at 13 North Carolina : 3:30pm
Devin Leary QB NC State
Shyheim Battle CB NC State
Payton Wilson LB/EDGE NC State
Cory Durden DL NC State
Drake Thomas LB NC State
Josh Downs WR North Carolina
Tony Grimes CB North Carolina
Storm Duck CB North Carolina
Cedric Gray LB North Carolina
Florida at 19 Florida State : 7:30pm
O’Cyrus Torrence IOL Florida
Anthony Richardson QB Florida
Gervon Dexter DL Florida
Rashad Torrence II S Florida
Brenton Cox Jr. EDGE Florida
Trey Dean III S Florida
Princely Umanmielen DL Florida
Ventrell Miller LB Florida
Jared Verse EDGE Florida State
Jammie Robinson S Florida State
Akeem Dent S Florida State
Johnny Wilson WR Florida State
Fabien Lovett DL Florida State
Saturday, November 26
...
South Carolina at 9 Clemson : 12:00pm
Cam Smith CB South Carolina
Zacch Pickens DL South Carolina
Jaheim Bell TE South Carolina
Darius Rush CB South Carolina
Spencer Rattler QB South Carolina
Myles Murphy EDGE Clemson
Bryan Bresee DL Clemson
Trenton Simpson LB Clemson
K.J. Henry EDGE Clemson
Tyler Davis DL Clemson
Ruke Orhorhoro DL Clemson
D.J. Uiagalelei QB Clemson
Jordan McFadden IOL Clemson
Davis Allen TE Clemson
Xavier Thomas EDGE Clemson
Joseph Ngata WR Clemson
3 Michigan at 2 Ohio State : 12:00pm
Mazi Smith DL Michigan
Blake Corum RB Michigan
D.J. Turner CB Michigan
Mike Morris DL Michigan
Cornelius Johnson WR Michigan
Ryan Hayes OT Michigan
Luke Schoonmaker TE Michigan
Eyabi Anoma EDGE Michigan
Olusegun Oluwatimi IOL Michigan
Ronnie Bell WR Michigan
Zak Zinter OT Michigan
R.J. Moten S Michigan
Jake Moody K Michigan
C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State
Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State
Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State
Dawand Jones OT Ohio State
Zach Harrison EDGE Ohio State
Luke Wypler IOL Ohio State
Cade Stover TE Ohio State
Ronnie Hickman S Ohio State
Josh Proctor S Ohio State
Lathan Ransom S Ohio State
Miyan Williams RB Ohio State
Matthew Jones IOL Ohio State
Tommy Eichenberg LB Ohio State
Cameron Brown CB Ohio State
Auburn at 8 Alabama : 3:30pm
Derick Hall EDGE Auburn
Tank Bigsby RB Auburn
Colby Wooden DL Auburn
Owen Pappoe LB Auburn
Nehemiah Pritchett CB Auburn
Bryce Young QB Alabama
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama
Jahmyr Gibbs RB Alabama
Brian Branch S Alabama
Eli Ricks CB Alabama
Henry To’oto’o LB Alabama
Jordan Battle S Alabama
Byron Young DL Alabama
Malachi Moore S Alabama
Emil Ekiyor Jr. IOL Alabama
Tyler Steen OT Alabama
Cameron Latu TE Alabama
Jermaine Burton WR Alabama
Tyler Harrell WR Alabama
D.J. Dale DL Alabama
Javion Cohen IOL Alabama
Justin Eboigbe DL Alabama
DeMarcco Hellams S Alabama
12 Oregon at 23 Oregon State : 3:30pm
Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon
Noah Sewell LB Oregon
Brandon Dorlus DL Oregon
Bo Nix QB Oregon
Alex Forsyth IOL Oregon
Justin Flowe LB Oregon
T.J. Bass IOL Oregon
D.J. Johnson LB Oregon
Luke Musgrave TE Oregon State
Rejzohn Wright CB Oregon State
Joshua Gray OT Oregon State
Iowa State at 4 TCU : 4:00pm
Will McDonald IV DL Iowa State
Xavier Hutchinson WR Iowa State
Trevor Downing IOL Iowa State
Quentin Johnston WR TCU
Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson CB TCU
Steve Avila IOL TCU
Kendre Miller RB TCU
Josh Newton CB TCU
Dee Winters LB TCU
Noah Daniels CB TCU
6 LSU at Texas A&M : 7:00pm
Kayshon Boutte WR LSU
B.J. Ojulari EDGE LSU
Jaquelin Roy DL LSU
Mekhi Garner CB LSU
Jayden Daniels QB LSU
Jarrick Bernard-Converse CB LSU
Jay Ward S LSU
Ali Gaye EDGE LSU
Mike Jones Jr. LB LSU
Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M
Devon Achane RB Texas A&M
Jaylon Jones CB Texas A&M
Layden Robinson IOL Texas A&M
Demani Richardson S Texas A&M
Ainias Smith WR Texas A&M
Aki Ogunbiyi IOL Texas A&M
18 Notre Dame at 7 USC : 7:30pm
Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame
Isaiah Foskey EDGE Notre Dame
Brandon Joseph S Notre Dame
Jarrett Patterson IOL Notre Dame
Cam Hart CB Notre Dame
Jordan Addison WR USC
Andrew Vorhees IOL USC
Tuli Tuipulotu DL USC
Courtland Ford OT USC
Mekhi Blackmon CB USC
Travis Dye RB USC
Brett Neilon IOL USC
Shane Lee LB USC
Yore mocked!
TRADES
Trade Partner: Houston Texans
Sent: Round 1 Pick 29, Round 4 Pick 13
Received: Round 2 Pick 1, Round 4 Pick 1, Round 5 Pick 1
Trade Partner: Cleveland Browns
Sent: Round 2 Pick 1
Received: Round 2 Pick 8, Round 3 Pick 36
Trade Partner: New England Patriots
Sent: Round 3 Pick 36
Received: Round 4 Pick 6, Round 6 Pick 4
Trade Partner: New Orleans Saints
Sent: Round 4 Pick 1
Received: Round 4 Pick 10, Round 5 Pick 10
Trade Partner: Baltimore Ravens
Sent: Round 4 Pick 10
Received: Round 4 Pick 27, Round 5 Pick 22
MDB is the ranking at the mockdraftdatabase consensus board
39: R2 P8 EDGE B.J. Ojulari - LSU 6-3 250 (MDB-32)
93: R3 P30 C Sedrick Van Pran - Georgia 6-4 310 (MDB-104)
108: R4 P6 DL Keondre Coburn - Texas 6-2 344 (MDB-136)
129: R4 P27 CB Jaylon Jones - Texas A&M 6-2 205 (MDB-61)
136: R5 P1 LB Cedric Gray - North Carolina 6-2 230 (MDB-141)
145: R5 P10 QB Grayson McCall - Coastal Carolina 6-3 215 (MDB-379)
157: R5 P22 S Tyler Nubin - Minnesota 6-2 210 (MDB-165)
165: R5 P30 WR Jacob Cowing - Arizona 5-11 175 (MDB-154)
179: R6 P4 RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. - Kentucky 5-11 224 (MDB-172)
212: R6 P37 OT Ryan Hayes - Michigan 6-7 305 (MDB-167)
214: R6 P39 DL Ruke Orhorhoro - Clemson 6-4 295 (MDB-163)
I think you can never have enough pass rushers and you will find out real quick how much you need one if one of yours goes down. The age and contracts of Hunter and Smith also factor into the equation.
I do not know if the team will need a new center as they could very well offer Bradbury an extension. He is playing really good this year and could likely command a 10M per year salary. Is one good year worth that kind of investment? Tough call but I am inclined to extend him AND draft Van Pran. You can always trade Bradbury later. Better to get something for him than see him leave and hope for a compensatory pick. Plus, Van Pran could have two to three years before he is ready.
Coburn is rising up draft boards and is a space eater in the middle. We do have Phillips but went out and snagged Tonga off a practice squad to have some more depth. That was a sign.
Jones is another riser and getting him in the late 4th in this simulator is probably a pipe dream but you can never rely on draft boards or “risers’ according to somebody.
I like the rest of the picks as I usually do. They could provide some more depth.
Well, there it is. Enjoy the games!
