Onto The Patriots: The Vikings After A Blowout Loss with Chad Graff & Jordy McElroy

On this Vikings Happy Hour … It is Thanksgiving and your Minnesota Vikings are hosting the New England Patriots.

Vikings Happy Hour is back! But this week we’re doing things a little differently! It’s a pre-recorded show with some awesome guests who have connections to both the Vikings and the Patriots! We’re joined by Chad Graff of the Athletic and Jordy McElroy of Patriots Wire in TWO separate interviews to discuss the upcoming game on Thanksgiving vs the New England Patriots. Can the Vikings bounce back? How good is this Patriots' defense? Grab your Lake Monster Beer and find out! SKOL!

Discussion topics for episode 075 are:

- Catching up with old friends

- Vikings vs Patriots game preview

- Bill Belichick and his defense

- Matt Patricia and his offense

- Will the Vikings rebound from the blowout by the Cowboys?

- Vikings vs Patriots stories from the past

We make a local media prediction each week on Vikings Happy Hour but this week it will be from the Patriots media members you are all very familiar with, and they’ve honestly been some of my favorite weekly segments. This week Chad and Jordy chime in as they moved from covering the Vikes to now doing it for the Pats.

Our special guests are Chad Graff of the Athletic and Jordy McElroy of Patriots Wire. The regulars: Matt Anderson, Ryan Ortega, Myles Gorham, and Producer Dave. This is a Climb The Pocket & Daily Norseman production.