New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings: First quarter recap and second quarter discussion

We’ve made it through the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium, and your Minnesota Vikings are trailing the New England Patriots by a score of 10-7.

The Patriots won the toss and elected to defer to the second half, so the Vikings’ offense got the first chance with the football. The Vikings got off to a nice start on passes from Kirk Cousins to Johnny Mundt and Justin Jefferson, the latter of which was accompanied by a face mask penalty on Jonathan Jones to move the Vikings into Patriots’ territory. Cousins then found Adam Thielen for a big gain to the Patriots’ 25. Jefferson then completed a pass to Thielen for another first down, and then the drive ended with a 6-yard touchdown pass from Cousins to Jefferson to put the Vikings ahead 7-0.

The Vikings’ lead lasted a little more than two minutes, as the Patriots ripped down the field on their opening drive and scored on a 34-yard pass from Mac Jones to Nelson Agholor to even things up.

The Vikings went three-and-out on their next drive after a misfire from Cousins on 3rd-and-1, and the Vikings’ defense answered by forcing a three-and-out of their own. After a not-so-great punt from New England, the Vikings started with great field position at their own 43. On a third down play, Cousins was going for K.J. Osborn and overthrew him and found Patriots’ defensive back Jonathan Jones, who took the ball all the way down to the Minnesota 17 after the interception.

Fortunately, the Vikings’ defense mitigated the damage by holding the Patriots to a 34-yard field goal by Nick Folk to make the score 10-7 with about a minute and a half left in the quarter.

As we move to the second quarter of play, the Vikings are looking at a 1st-and-10 from their own 34-yard line after a nice pass from Cousins to T.J. Hockenson.

We’re through the first quarter in Minneapolis, folks, with the Minnesota Vikings trailing the New England Patriots by a score of 10-7. Come join us for the second quarter of play!