New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings: Second quarter recap and third quarter discussion

The teams have gone into the locker room for halftime at U.S. Bank Stadium with your Minnesota Vikings tied with the New England Patriots, 16-16.

The Vikings started the quarter with the football and pushed all the way down to the New England 9-yard line and appeared to have a first-and-goal situation, but it was negated by a holding penalty on Ed Ingram. The Vikings called on Greg Joseph to attempt a 30-yard field goal, and he split the uprights to tie things up at 10-10.

After the Patriots returned the ensuing kickoff to midfield, the Patriots took the lead back on a 46-yard field goal by Nick Folk to make it 13-10. Then, after a big catch by Justin Jefferson, the Vikings got down into a goal-to-go situation, and Kirk Cousins found T.J. Hockenson for his first touchdown as a Viking, a 1-yard score that put the Vikings back on top by a score of 16-13.

Because, yes, Greg Joseph missed another extra point.

But because this is the Vikings’ defense, they allowed the Patriots to march down the field in less than 90 seconds and get themselves into position for another Folk field goal, this one a 23-yarder that tied things up going into the locker room.

This has been a pretty solid game so far. Obviously, you’d like to see more from the offense but there’s a lot of football to be played here yet.

We’re at halftime at U.S. Bank Stadium, with the Minnesota Vikings and the New England Patriots tied at 16-16. Come on in and join us for the third quarter of play!