New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings: Inactive lists for both teams

We’re about ninety minutes ahead of kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium as the Minnesota Vikings prepare to host the New England Patriots in the first home Thanksgiving game in team history. The inactive lists are out for both teams, so let’s take a look at who will be sitting this one out.

New England Patriots

C David Andrews

S Joshua Bledsoe

RB Kevin Harris

DT Sam Roberts

CB Shaun Wade

OT Isaiah Wynn

With Andrews and Wynn both being out, the Patriots are without their starting center and their starting right tackle in this one. That should help the Vikings’ front to get some pressure on Mac Jones this evening. Andrews is the only one of the Patriots’ four “questionable” players from their final injury report to be inactive for this one.

Minnesota Vikings

CB Andrew Booth Jr.

OT Christian Darrisaw

CB Akayleb Evans

OT Vederian Lowe

DL Esezi Otomewo

DT Dalvin Tomlinson

OLB Luiji Vilain

Duke Shelley will get the start at cornerback in this one with both Booth and Evans sitting things out. Here’s hoping that the Vikings’ pass rush can give the secondary a hand in this one. There must have been some hope that Tomlinson was going to be able to go, but he’s inactive for the fourth straight game and will hopefully be ready to go when the Vikings host the Jets after the mini-bye.

Also, OL Chris Reed is active for the first time this season. We thought that Otomewo was active for this one, but that is not the case.

Those are your inactive lists for tonight’s game, folks. We’ll have our first Open Thread of the evening dropping at approximately 6:20 PM Central time.