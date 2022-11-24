Vikings elevate CB Tay Gowan, LB William Kwenkeu prior to Patriots game

Just before things are set to kick off at U.S. Bank Stadium between the Minnesota Vikings and the New England Patriots, the purple have added a couple of players to the active roster via elevations from the practice squad.

The team has announced that cornerback Tay Gowan and linebacker William Kwenkeu will be active for tonight’s game against New England.

This is Gowan’s second straight week of being elevated to the active roster, and this one was expected as the Vikings are short-handed at corner with the absences of Cameron Dantzler, Andrew Booth Jr., and Akayleb Evans. Gowan will likely be the #4 corner tonight behind Patrick Peterson, Duke Shelley, and Kris Boyd.

This is Kwenkeu’s first elevation to the practice squad, as the Rutgers product has been on the practice squad since signing with the team following the final cuts of Training Camp. There haven’t been any injury issues among the Vikings’ linebackers to my knowledge, with the exception of Za’Darius Smith’s ongoing knee issue, so I’m not sure what role Kwenkeu will play for the team this evening.

That should be all of the moves the Vikings make prior to tonight’s game. If anything changes, we will definitely bring that to you right away.