SB Nation Reacts Results: Confidence in Vikings drops after big loss

When you get your tails kicked as thoroughly as the Minnesota Vikings did this past Sunday in their loss to the Dallas Cowboys, you expect fan confidence to drop a bit (as opposed to dropping after wins as we saw earlier in the season). We have the results of this week’s poll, and that’s exactly what happened.

Following the 37-point loss, when asked whether or not they were confident in the direction of the team, 58% of our respondents said that they were. That’s way down, as you can see on the graph above, from the 96% that we had seen following the big win over Buffalo.

This is not the low-water mark for the confidence meter this season. That happened following the Week 2 loss to Philadelphia, when that figure dropped all the way to 51%.

Yes, the loss was bad, but we’ve pointed out since then that the Vikings are still in pretty darn good position regarding the postseason and where they’re positioned. Yes, there are still things that they need to fix, but they’ll have time to fix those as we go through the rest of the season.

Thank you to everyone that took the time to answer this week’s survey. We’ll be back next week with more questions about the Vikings and, hopefully, we’ll see that confidence trend moving back in the right direction.

