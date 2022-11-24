Justin Jefferson sets NFL record for receiving yardage in first three seasons

Minnesota Vikings’ star wide receiver Justin Jefferson has etched his name in the team’s record books. . .and the league’s. . .once again.

With a big 37-yard catch in the second quarter of tonight’s game against the New England Patriots, Jefferson has broken Randy Moss’ NFL record for most receiving yardage for a player in their first three NFL seasons.

Moss’ record was 4,163 yards, a record that was set in 48 games from 1998 to 2000. Tonight marks Jefferson’s 43rd NFL game, and with his 94 yards so far tonight he currently has 4,203 yards and has six more games to expand on his new record.

The catch that Jefferson set the record on was pretty incredible, seeing him go up over a pair of Patriots’ defenders to pull the ball in for a big gain. But, that’s really what Justin Jefferson does, isn’t it?

Congratulations to Justin Jefferson on setting a new record for the Minnesota Vikings and the National Football League in receiving yardage. Hopefully he’s going to put it well out of reach.