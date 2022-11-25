Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 25 November 2022

Happy Friday, ladies and gentlemen, and in this case happy VICTORY FRIDAY for fans of the Minnesota Vikings! Yes, the purple took down the New England Patriots last night by a score of 33-26 to get back on the winning track and further solidify their grip on the NFC North by moving their record to 9-2, five games better than the rest of the division with six games remaining.

Most of our stories from last night’s game are still up so you can have a look at those. Other than that, enjoy your Open Thread, enjoy your day off (for most of you, anyway), and enjoy the victory! We’ll be along with more news and other stuff later today.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: