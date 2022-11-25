Vikings vs Patriots | The Final Score

On this episode of Climbing The Pocket’s “The Final Score”, we react with you! It is Thanksgiving and the New England Patriots are visiting the Minnesota Vikings. Are you full of food? Has the turkey put you into a food coma? Or is this game going back and forth to where it is tied in the first half got you excited? It should have, and chock one up for the local cardiologist. LOL. Will find out if Kirk Cousins can keep up his uptempo play without throwing another interception. He did and even got more fired up. A fired-up Kirk is a better Kirk Cousins. The great Justin Jefferson has already broken the three-season pass-reception record for the NFL. How much more yardage or touchdowns is he going to add for the whole game? He finished with 139 yards and 1 touchdown. Adam Thielen is third on the Vikings’ all-time pass reception list and continues to add to it. He had a great catch in the end zone as well. Dalvin Cook seems to be running pretty well, will that continue or get better in the second half? Not really. Is the defense going to pick their end of the bargain up? Only at the very end, and that was enough. They seem to be very few pressures in the first half. Will they get more in the second? Late in the game, yes, when Mac Jones needed deeper dropbacks and couldn’t get away with his quick throws. Can the Vikings pull off the win and go to 9-2? They sure did in another 4th quarter comeback to win 33-26 over the Patriots.

All these questions, and more as we react at the end of the game, in the final two minutes, with Climbing The Pocket’s ‘The Final Score.’

The Final Score [the name for CTP’s Postgame show] is here. There are 4 regulars and the occasional guest. The focus will be on you the fan, and how you felt the team did—hopefully racking up the wins in the regular season. Today, Jonas, Flip, and Dave will be here. Did you like what you saw?

