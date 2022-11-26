Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 26,27 November 2022

The weekend is here and everything Vikings is wonderful right now. The team has a 5 game lead in the loss column over all of their pitiful division rivals. It would be very very hard for this team to NOT win the division.
Chris pointed out how that might be accomplished next weekend.
Kirk Cousins got an A- grade here.
Kirk Cousins found a possible team mascot or young doppelganger.
Kevin O’Connell could not be more proud of the team.
I mock thee ...
Trade Partner: Jacksonville Jaguars
Sent: Round 1 Pick 29
Received: Round 2 Pick 7, Round 4 Pick 7
...
Trade Partner: San Francisco 49ers
Sent: Round 3 Pick 30
Received: Round 3 Pick 39, Round 5 Pick 29
...
Trade Partner: New York Jets
Sent: Round 4 Pick 7
Received: Round 4 Pick 18, Round 5 Pick 18
...
38: R2 P7 EDGE Zach Harrison - Ohio State
102: R3 P39 CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson - TCU
115: R4 P13 C Sendrick Van Pran - Georgia
120: R4 P18 S Tykee Smith - Georgia
153: R5 P18 WR Rashee Rice - SMU
164: R5 P29 TE Dalton Kincaid - Utah
165: R5 P30 QB Grayson McCall - Coastal Carolina
212: R6 P37 LB Mohamoud Diabate - Utah
214: R6 P39 C Olusegun Oluwatimi - Michigan
