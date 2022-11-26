 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 26,27 November 2022

By MarkSP18
/ new
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

The weekend is here and everything Vikings is wonderful right now. The team has a 5 game lead in the loss column over all of their pitiful division rivals. It would be very very hard for this team to NOT win the division.

Chris pointed out how that might be accomplished next weekend.

Kirk Cousins got an A- grade here.

Kirk Cousins found a possible team mascot or young doppelganger.

Kevin O’Connell could not be more proud of the team.

I mock thee ...

Trade Partner: Jacksonville Jaguars
Sent: Round 1 Pick 29
Received: Round 2 Pick 7, Round 4 Pick 7
...
Trade Partner: San Francisco 49ers
Sent: Round 3 Pick 30
Received: Round 3 Pick 39, Round 5 Pick 29
...
Trade Partner: New York Jets
Sent: Round 4 Pick 7
Received: Round 4 Pick 18, Round 5 Pick 18
...

38: R2 P7 EDGE Zach Harrison - Ohio State

102: R3 P39 CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson - TCU

115: R4 P13 C Sendrick Van Pran - Georgia

120: R4 P18 S Tykee Smith - Georgia

153: R5 P18 WR Rashee Rice - SMU

164: R5 P29 TE Dalton Kincaid - Utah

165: R5 P30 QB Grayson McCall - Coastal Carolina

212: R6 P37 LB Mohamoud Diabate - Utah

214: R6 P39 C Olusegun Oluwatimi - Michigan

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.

More From Daily Norseman

Loading comments...