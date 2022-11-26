Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 26,27 November 2022

The weekend is here and everything Vikings is wonderful right now. The team has a 5 game lead in the loss column over all of their pitiful division rivals. It would be very very hard for this team to NOT win the division.

Chris pointed out how that might be accomplished next weekend.

Kirk Cousins got an A- grade here.

Kirk Cousins found a possible team mascot or young doppelganger.

Kevin O’Connell could not be more proud of the team.

I mock thee ...

Trade Partner: Jacksonville Jaguars

Sent: Round 1 Pick 29

Received: Round 2 Pick 7, Round 4 Pick 7

...

Trade Partner: San Francisco 49ers

Sent: Round 3 Pick 30

Received: Round 3 Pick 39, Round 5 Pick 29

...

Trade Partner: New York Jets

Sent: Round 4 Pick 7

Received: Round 4 Pick 18, Round 5 Pick 18

...

38: R2 P7 EDGE Zach Harrison - Ohio State

102: R3 P39 CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson - TCU

115: R4 P13 C Sendrick Van Pran - Georgia

120: R4 P18 S Tykee Smith - Georgia

153: R5 P18 WR Rashee Rice - SMU

164: R5 P29 TE Dalton Kincaid - Utah

165: R5 P30 QB Grayson McCall - Coastal Carolina

212: R6 P37 LB Mohamoud Diabate - Utah

214: R6 P39 C Olusegun Oluwatimi - Michigan

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: