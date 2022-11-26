Daily Norseman Staff NFL Picks, Week 12

We’re continuing to roll along through the season with our NFL picks, and it’s now time for the folks that power your favorite Minnesota Vikings website to bring you our selections for Week 12.
Last week was a decent week for most of us. Here’s how everyone’s picks went.
- Eric Thompson: 10-4 straight-up, 7-6 against the spread, 8-6 over/under
- Warren Ludford: 10-4 straight-up, 6-7 against the spread, 8-6 over/under
- Christopher Gates: 10-4 straight-up, 7-7 against the spread, 11-3 over/under
- Ed Brodmarkle: 9-5 straight-up, 6-7 against the spread, 7-7 over/under
- GA Skol: 9-5 straight-up, 5-8 against the spread, 8-6 over/under
- Mark Pittman: 9-5 straight-up, 5-8 against the spread, 7-7 over/under
That’s right. . .after not picking over/unders worth a darn all year, yours truly had a pretty good week at it in Week 11. How good? This good.
Top 10 Over/Under Experts— Tallysight (@tallysight) November 23, 2022
1) Christopher Gates (@DailyNorseman
2) @Doug_Reid34
3) @kevcharles112
4) @chrisperfett
T5) @natech32
T5) @ChrisDunnells
7) @bamock
8) @StephenVilardo
9) @stagdsp
10) @ryanobleness https://t.co/WVDGvdJz1z pic.twitter.com/mESLP9wCV7
I wouldn’t expect to pull that off again, but it was nice to do it once.
Here’s how everyone stacks up to this point in the season:
Moneyline/Straight-Up
- Eric Thompson: 101-62 (.620)
- Mark Pittman: 99-63 (.611)
- Ed Brodmarkle: 97-66 (.595)
- Warren Ludford: 97-66 (.595)
- GA Skol: 96-67 (.589)
- Christopher Gates: 95-68 (.583)
Against the Spread
- Mark Pittman: 92-67 (.579)
- Eric Thompson: 84-76 (.525)
- Christopher Gates: 81-79 (.506)
- Warren Ludford: 78-81 (.491)
- Ed Brodmarkle: 69-74 (.483)
- GA Skol: 76-83 (.478)
Over/Under
- Ed Brodmarkle: 85-77 (.525)
- Eric Thompson: 82-81 (.503)
- GA Skol: 82-81 (.503)
- Mark Pittman: 80-81 (.497)
- Warren Ludford: 80-83 (.491)
- Christopher Gates: 76-87 (.466)
Yes, even with the best week on all of Tallysight in the over/under category, I’m still way behind everyone else. The straight-up picks continue to be closely bunched, while Mark still has a pretty significant lead in the spread pick category.
With that, here are our picks for this week. Keep in mind that point spreads and things of that nature will vary based on when each individual selector punched their picks into the Tallysight system. For the latest lines and numbers, you can always check our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook.
Unanimous Picks
- Buffalo Bills over Detroit Lions (everyone gets it right)
- Dallas Cowboys over New York Giants (everyone gets it right)
- Washington Commanders over Atlanta Falcons
- Baltimore Ravens over Jacksonville Jaguars
- Miami Dolphins over Houston Texans
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Cleveland Browns
- Kansas City Chiefs over Los Angeles Rams
- San Francisco 49ers over New Orleans Saints
- Philadelphia Eagles over Green Bay Packers
5-1 Picks
- Minnesota Vikings over New England Patriots (Eric dissenting, reverse jinx successful)
- New York Jets over Chicago Bears (Eric dissenting)
- Seattle Seahawks over Las Vegas Raiders (GA Skol dissenting)
- Los Angeles Chargers over Arizona Cardinals (Warren dissenting)
4-2 Picks
- Denver Broncos over Carolina Panthers (Chris and Ed dissenting)
- Indianapolis Colts over Pittsburgh Steelers (Ed and Eric dissenting)
3-3 Picks
- Cincinnati Bengals (Ed/Eric/GA Skol) at Tennessee Titans (Chris/Mark/Warren)
Those are our selections for this week, folks. How are all your picks going to this point in the season?
