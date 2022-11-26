Daily Norseman Staff NFL Picks, Week 12

We’re continuing to roll along through the season with our NFL picks, and it’s now time for the folks that power your favorite Minnesota Vikings website to bring you our selections for Week 12.

Last week was a decent week for most of us. Here’s how everyone’s picks went.

Eric Thompson: 10-4 straight-up, 7-6 against the spread, 8-6 over/under

Warren Ludford: 10-4 straight-up, 6-7 against the spread, 8-6 over/under

Christopher Gates: 10-4 straight-up, 7-7 against the spread, 11-3 over/under

Ed Brodmarkle: 9-5 straight-up, 6-7 against the spread, 7-7 over/under

GA Skol: 9-5 straight-up, 5-8 against the spread, 8-6 over/under

Mark Pittman: 9-5 straight-up, 5-8 against the spread, 7-7 over/under

That’s right. . .after not picking over/unders worth a darn all year, yours truly had a pretty good week at it in Week 11. How good? This good.

I wouldn’t expect to pull that off again, but it was nice to do it once.

Here’s how everyone stacks up to this point in the season:

Moneyline/Straight-Up

Eric Thompson: 101-62 (.620) Mark Pittman: 99-63 (.611) Ed Brodmarkle: 97-66 (.595) Warren Ludford: 97-66 (.595) GA Skol: 96-67 (.589) Christopher Gates: 95-68 (.583)

Against the Spread

Mark Pittman: 92-67 (.579) Eric Thompson: 84-76 (.525) Christopher Gates: 81-79 (.506) Warren Ludford: 78-81 (.491) Ed Brodmarkle: 69-74 (.483) GA Skol: 76-83 (.478)

Over/Under

Ed Brodmarkle: 85-77 (.525) Eric Thompson: 82-81 (.503) GA Skol: 82-81 (.503) Mark Pittman: 80-81 (.497) Warren Ludford: 80-83 (.491) Christopher Gates: 76-87 (.466)

Yes, even with the best week on all of Tallysight in the over/under category, I’m still way behind everyone else. The straight-up picks continue to be closely bunched, while Mark still has a pretty significant lead in the spread pick category.

With that, here are our picks for this week. Keep in mind that point spreads and things of that nature will vary based on when each individual selector punched their picks into the Tallysight system. For the latest lines and numbers, you can always check our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Unanimous Picks

5-1 Picks

4-2 Picks

3-3 Picks

Those are our selections for this week, folks. How are all your picks going to this point in the season?