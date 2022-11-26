The Bounceback: Vikings Win vs Patriots

On today’s episode of Two Old Bloggers - your Minnesota Vikings are now 9-2 fresh off of a victory over the New England Patriots. It was a bounceback game that was very much needed after the Dallas Cowboys thoroughly destroyed the Vikings. The final score against the patriots was 33–26. The Vikings versus patriots matchup was a good one. They are one of the best defenses in the league and facing Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson trying to get back on track Justin Jefferson turned out to be unstoppable. Kirk Cousins got all fired up, almost as if he put on the Kirk Cousins chains. It was wonderful and Darren and Dave got to talk about it.

The first thing will be the bounceback game and the victory that places the Minnesota Vikings firmly in the second seed in the standings. They presently owned a one-game lead over the Dallas Cowboys and a 2 1/2-game lead over the San Francisco 49ers. A three-game lead over the New York Giants. If Kirk Cousins keeps playing as well as he is, especially when it comes to making plays downfield, that actually win games, the Vikings have a good chance of securing that second seed in the playoffs. If they are lucky, and the Philadelphia Eagles, lose two more games, they can compete for the first seed and cherished bye week. As for winning the NFC North, the magic number is down to two.

One of the things of concern against the Patriots was how poorly the defense looked. Mac Jones had a career day for yards passed against them. Yes, the Vikings’ defense has some injuries they’re dealing with in key positions, like with Dalvin Tomlinson at defensive tackle, Cameron, Dantzler, and Akayleb Evans at cornerback, and even with Za’Darius Smith, nursing an injured knee. Does that account for the decline in play over the last few weeks? Hopefully next week against the New York Jets, they will all be back and rested and we’ll find out.

K. J. Osborn has established himself as a wide receiver #3 on this team. His targets and production however have been down. We had hoped we’d see him step up to compete with Adam Thielen for WR2, but it hasn’t materialized. Should we be concerned? Is Osborn a disappointment? He did make some important plays though. Be it in week three or against the Patriots when he denied an interception and caught the ball himself for a first down. But whether it is the scheme or lack of ability to get separation, he is not targeted as much this season as he was last year. That is driving the question.

Darren Campbell and David Stefano are the Two Old Bloggers. Both started public commentary on the Vikings two decades ago on various blogs. They now do it via live streams on YouTube and Facebook. We appreciate your team fandom and that you are taking the time to enjoy it with us.

Theme #1: The bounceback

Theme #2: Can the defense be fixed?

Theme #3: Osborn’s disappointment?

