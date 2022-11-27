Week 12 NFL Discussion

The Minnesota Vikings got Week 12 in the NFL off to an early start as they defeated the New England Patriots on Thursday night, winning the first Thanksgiving home game in team history. But there’s still a lot of football to be played, and around these parts that can only mean one thing.

Yes, we’ve got ourselves a full-on RED ZONE SUNDAY here at The Daily Norseman! We get to sit back, relax, and watch the rest of the NFL action for this week take place in a relatively stress-free environment. Ain’t it great?

For those of you that don’t have the Red Zone Channel. . .first off, you need to do something about that, and second here are the broadcast maps from the good folks at 506 Sports to show which games you’ll be getting in your area. FOX has the doubleheader for this week.

Early Games on FOX

Late Games on FOX

Games on CBS (Early unless otherwise indicated)

The Sunday Night Football matchup features the Green Bay Packers at the Philadelphia Eagles in a game we all wish both teams could lose. Monday Night Football features the Indianapolis Colts hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers.

That’s your Week 12 slate in the NFL, folks! If you’re going to be watching the game, feel free to hang out here and watch it with your fellow Vikings fans. Enjoy the action, everyone!