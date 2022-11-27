Week 12 NFL Discussion

The Minnesota Vikings got Week 12 in the NFL off to an early start as they defeated the New England Patriots on Thursday night, winning the first Thanksgiving home game in team history. But there’s still a lot of football to be played, and around these parts that can only mean one thing.
Yes, we’ve got ourselves a full-on RED ZONE SUNDAY here at The Daily Norseman! We get to sit back, relax, and watch the rest of the NFL action for this week take place in a relatively stress-free environment. Ain’t it great?
For those of you that don’t have the Red Zone Channel. . .first off, you need to do something about that, and second here are the broadcast maps from the good folks at 506 Sports to show which games you’ll be getting in your area. FOX has the doubleheader for this week.
Early Games on FOX
- Yellow: Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers - Chris Myers, Robert Smith - DirecTV Channel 708
- Red: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cleveland Browns - Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma - DirecTV Channel 709
- Blue: Chicago Bears at New York Jets - Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston - DirecTV Ch 710
- Green: Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders - Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth - DirecTV Ch 711
Late Games on FOX
- Red: Los Angeles Rams at Kansas City Chiefs - Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen - DirecTV Channel 714
- Blue: New Orleans Saints at San Francisco 49ers - Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez - DirecTV Channel 715
Games on CBS (Early unless otherwise indicated)
- Yellow: Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars - Andrew Catalon, James Lofton - DirecTV Channel 705
- Orange: Houston Texans at Miami Dolphins - Spero Dedes, Jay Feely - DirecTV Channel 706
- Red: Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans - Ian Eagle, Charles Davis - DirecTV Channel 707
- Blue: Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals (LATE) - Kevin Harlan, Trent Green - DirecTV Channel 712
- Green: Las Vegas Raiders at Seattle Seahawks (LATE) - Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta - DirecTV Channel 713
The Sunday Night Football matchup features the Green Bay Packers at the Philadelphia Eagles in a game we all wish both teams could lose. Monday Night Football features the Indianapolis Colts hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers.
That’s your Week 12 slate in the NFL, folks! If you’re going to be watching the game, feel free to hang out here and watch it with your fellow Vikings fans. Enjoy the action, everyone!
