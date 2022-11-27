2022 NFL Week 13: New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings will wrap up a three-game homestand with a chance to secure their first NFC North division title since 2017 when they host the New York Jets at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Vikings have compiled a record of 9-2 through their first 11 games and can clinch the NFC North with a victory over the Jets and a little help from the Jacksonville Jaguars, who face the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday. A Minnesota win coupled with a Detroit loss will clinch a division title, a playoff berth, and at least one home playoff game for the Vikings.

The Jets come into this one on the heels of a road victory over another NFC North team, the Chicago Bears, who they defeated by a score of 31-10 at Soldier Field in Week 12. The Jets have benched former #2 overall pick Zach Wilson at quarterback in favor of Mike White, which has stirred a bit of controversy, but White’s performance against the Bears (22/28, 315 yards, 3 TD) seems to have justified the move.

The Vikings are coming off of a mini-bye and a victory over the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving night. The Vikings battled back and forth with New England, but in the end Kirk Cousins and company provided the offense and the defense did just enough to get the Vikings their ninth victory of the season.

Minnesota has been installed as an early 3-point favorite for this one by our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook. It looks like a relatively low-scoring game is expected, with the over/under currently sitting at 42 points.

Kickoff for this one is scheduled for noon Central time on Sunday afternoon, and the game will be carried on the CBS family of networks. We’ll be putting all of our coverage of this one in this easy-to-follow stream for your convenience.