Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 28 November 2022

Happy Monday, ladies and gentlemen. . .if such a thing there can possibly be. Yes, we’ve well and truly made it to the holiday season with less than a month to go before Christmas, and we’re going to be counting down to that as well as every Minnesota Vikings game between now and the end of the year. . .including the postseason.
Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .
- We brought you our picks for this week. Think most of us did pretty well.
- Two Old Bloggers take a final look back at the win over New England.
- We’ve started our coverage of this week’s clash with the Jets, including the fact that the Vikings open this week as a slight favorite.
- We took a look at the NFC playoff picture, including a new projected first-round opponent for the purple if the season ended today.
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.
Loading comments...