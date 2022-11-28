Andrew Booth Jr. to have knee surgery, could miss remainder of season

It’s the start of a new week in the National Football League, and the Minnesota Vikings have gotten things started with bad news about one of the members of their rookie class.

#Vikings second-round CB Andrew Booth is having knee surgery today, sources say, with the decision to be made during surgery on which procedure is necessary. There is a chance Booth will miss the rest of the season, but that won’t be evident until post-surgery. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 28, 2022

Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. is having knee surgery today. It isn’t known what type of surgery he’s having. . .Rapoport says that the decision will be made during the surgery as to what procedure is needed. . .but there’s a chance that the surgery could cause him to miss the rest of the season.

The Vikings made Booth a second-round pick in this past April’s draft, and he has played in just six games this season (with one start) while dealing with a litany of injuries. The injury bug was something that hampered him during his college career at Clemson as well.

Hopefully we’ll see Andrew Booth Jr. back on the field at some point this season, but I’m not sure how realistic an expectation that is. Once we get more word on what’s happening with the surgery and its results, we’ll bring that news to you.

