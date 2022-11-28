Andrew Booth Jr. likely headed for IR, but help is on the way

After a win on Thursday Night Football over the New England Patriots, the Vikings got to enjoy a little extra time off. Unfortunately, during that time, news broke that Vikings rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. could end up missing the rest of the season. As Kevin O’Connell met with the media on Monday, he was coy about how long Booth Jr. could be out.

Kevin O’Connell said Andrew Booth had surgery for a meniscus injury; it’ll either end his season or bring him back in January. — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) November 28, 2022

Booth Jr. was drafted in the 2nd round out of Clemson in hopes of bolstering a cornerback room that lacked depth, but injuries have plagued him early in his NFL career.

It’s not just Booth Jr., though; the cornerback room in general has been plagued by injuries this season. The Vikings have seen Cam Dantzler, Akayleb Evans, and Booth Jr. all hurt and miss time throughout the season. Luckily, the Vikings should be getting some much-needed help soon. O’Connell touched on both Evans and Dantzler today.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said the hope next week is to activate Cam Dantzler off IR — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) November 28, 2022

Head Coach Kevin O'Connell provides updates on Akayleb Evans and Christian Darrisaw. pic.twitter.com/1PlUBQjo7a — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 28, 2022

As the Vikings inch closer to securing the NFC North and a playoff birth, having Evans and Dantzler back will no doubt help. With that being said, we could see the Vikings take a more cautious approach with these players to ensure they are healthy for the playoffs. Either way, help is on the way. In the meantime, look for Chandon Sullivan, Patrick Peterson, Duke Shelley, and Kris Boyd to handle the cornerback duties for now.