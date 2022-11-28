Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts: Monday Night Football picks and discussion

It’s time to wrap up Week 12 of National Football League action, as we head to Lucas Oil Stadium to see the Indianapolis Colts host the Pittsburgh Steelers in this week’s installment of Monday Night Football.

Even though both of these teams find themselves on the fringes of the AFC playoff picture, fans of the Minnesota Vikings should have a bit of interest in this one as the Colts will be visiting U.S. Bank Stadium here in a few weeks. They’ve stirred some controversy a bit after firing head coach Frank Reich and replacing him with Jeff Saturday, but they’re 1-1 since Saturday took over.

The Steelers are going through a bit of a rebuild behind young quarterback Kenny Pickett. Mike Tomlin, who was with the Vikings for a short time before heading to Pittsburgh after the 2006 season, looks to be on pace to have his first losing season as a head coach, breaking a pretty impressive stretch of success.

Here’s how we’re picking this one, courtesy of our friends from Tallysight. Lines may vary depending on when picks were made, but if you want to see what the latest numbers are you can check with the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ed and Eric are picking the Steelers to pull off a mild upset here, while the rest of us think the home team is going to hold serve. Nobody’s expecting an offensive explosion in this one, as we’re all playing the “under” for tonight’s contest.

If you’re going to be watching the game, come on in for a while and hang out with us, won’t you? Enjoy the game, folks!