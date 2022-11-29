Adversity & Adjustments: The Vikings Way

On this The Real Forno Show - The Minnesota Vikings certainly like to keep interesting. After getting blown out by the Dallas Cowboys, they went toe to toe with the New England Patriots, coming out on top by a score of 33-26.

Within the game, both teams traded scores throughout with all 12 either tying the game or taking the lead, but the biggest storyline coming out of the game was that head coach Kevin O’Connell overcame adversity and got the Vikings back on track to improve to 9-2.

The biggest takeaways from Thursday night’s game were that this team could overcome adversity and they have made the necessary adjustments to succeed. As the Vikings move forward toward the playoffs and a division title, they face the New York Jets who offer a similar challenge to the Patriots with a very good defense and a paltry offense. Can they figure it out and get their 10th win? We will break it all down on The Real Forno Show.

Welcome to The Real Forno Show.

- Vikings vs Patriots

- Kevin O’Connell responds

- The Jets & the 10th win?

All of that and more on Monday night's The Real Forno Show!

