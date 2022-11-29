Report: Season officially over for Andrew Booth Jr.

Yesterday, we brought you the news that Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. was to undergo knee surgery that could end his 2022 season. That surgery happened yesterday, and the worst-case scenario has indeed come to pass.

#Vikings CB Andrew Booth Jr. is out for the season after undergoing knee surgery Monday, per source.



Losing Booth, the second-round pick from Clemson, is a blow to depth in Minnesota's beat-up secondary, though Kevin O'Connell said he's hopeful Cam Dantzler comes off IR soon. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 29, 2022

According to Close, Personal Friend of The Daily Norseman Tom Pelissero™, Booth will in fact miss the remainder of the 2022 season following the surgery he had on Monday.

This, as Pelissero notes, is a hit to the Vikings’ secondary that has already had to deal with some injury issues. However, fellow rookie Akayleb Evans should be back in time for this Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, and Cameron Dantzler will be eligible to come off of injured reserve immediately after the Jets game. Hopefully he’ll be ready to go by that time.

Booth wound up appearing in just half of the Vikings’ first 12 games because of injuries. He will finish his rookie season with 12 tackles and no passes defended.

Here’s hoping for a speedy recovery for Andrew Booth Jr. and the hope that, at some point, he can finally shake the injury bug for long enough to show what he can do at this level.