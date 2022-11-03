Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 3 November 2022

Norske Thorsday, everybody! Welcome back to the latest Open Thread here at your favorite Minnesota Vikings website. Week 9 in the National Football League officially gets underway this evening and we’re getting closer to seeing the purple take the field as they head to Washington this Sunday.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

Arif and James are back with the latest episode of Norse Code.

Vikings Hot Takes grades the trade for tight end T.J. Hockenson.

Za’Darius Smith’s performance against Arizona on Sunday earned him the NFC Defensive Player of the Week Award.

The first injury reports of the week are out for this weekend’s game, and the Vikings’ report is five times longer than their initial report for last week’s game.

Yeah. . .trying some different things for the media selections here for a bit. I can’t actually find Rollins’ version of this so this one will have to do.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: