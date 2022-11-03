Vikings All In With Hockenson Trade?

On this Vikings Happy Hour , the bar is open and we’re talking football! The Minnesota Vikings are coming off their win over the Arizona Cardinals that highlighted how some of the older players like Patrick Peterson and Harrison Smith were playing like they were in their prime. But, the big news of the week came yesterday when Kwesi Adofo-Mensah with the blessing of Kevin O’Connell, traded for T.J. Hockenson, one of the top tight ends in the league from NFC North rival Detroit Lions. Was the trade an indication that the Vikings are all in for the season? Is it equivalent to what the Rams did pushing all the chips in last season? Hopefully, if it was or wasn’t necessarily an all-in move, the results will be the same with a Super Bowl run. Did the trade make the Vikings better? Does this fall into the category of a competitive rebuild like Kwesi described in the off-season? Come and join the discussion!

Discussion topics for episode 071 are:

- Vikings trade for TJ Hockenson

- Vets playing like vintage selves, can they sustain?

- What to do with our ‘problem Children’ (Greg Joseph & Ed Ingram)

We do a local media prediction each week on Vikings Happy Hour and they've honestly been some of my favorite weekly segments.

This week our prediction came from our friend Declan Goff @DexsTweets of @SKORNorth and he did not disappoint!

