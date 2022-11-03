Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans: Thursday Night Football picks and discussion

It is, once again, time to start a new week in the National Football League! Things for Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season get underway tonight in Houston, where the Houston Texans will play host to the NFL’s lone remaining undefeated team. . .and the only team so far this season that has taken down our Minnesota Vikings. . .the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles are a pretty huge favorite in this one. In fact, according to our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook, they’re the biggest favorites this week in the entire NFL, with the spread standing at around two touchdowns.

Here are our picks, powered by our friends at Tallysight.

As you can see, we expect the Eagles to remain undefeated after the final whistle blows in Houston tonight. We’re a bit divided as to whether or not the Eagles can cover that massive spread, but we’re expecting a pretty high-scoring game as we’re looking at the “over” being the play for this one.

If you’re going to be watching tonight’s game, feel free to come in here and hang out with your fellow Vikings fans while doing so. Enjoy the game, everyone!