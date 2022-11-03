Minnesota Vikings at Washington Commanders: Interim injury reports

It’s time to see if anything on the injury reports that the Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders released yesterday have been updated, because the second injury reports of the week are out for both sides of this one. Let’s see if anyone’s status has improved or gotten worse since Wednesday, shall we?

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Practice

WR Jalen Nailor (illness)

DL Dalvin Tomlinson (calf)

Limited Participation

CB Cameron Dantzler (neck)

Full Participation

OLB Za’Darius Smith (knee, upgrade from LP on Wednesday)

from LP on Wednesday) WR Adam Thielen (knee)

Only one change for the Vikings on the injury report on Thursday, but it’s a big one as Za’Darius Smith, the NFC’s reigning Defensive Player of the Week/Month/Indeterminate Time Period, was upgraded to a full participant in today’s practice after being limited on Wednesday.

That’s the good news. The bad news is that there has been no change to Dalvin Tomlinson’s status, as he sat out of practice for the second straight day. He might be on track to miss the first game of his career due to injury. . .the only game he’s missed in his NFL career thus far came last season when he was placed on the COVID-19 list.

Washington Commanders

Did Not Practice

WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring)

LB Cole Holcomb (foot)

LB David Mayo (hamstring)

RB J.D. McKissic (neck)

Limited Participation

TE Logan Thomas (calf)

DE Shaka Toney (calf, new addition to injury report)

Full Participation

DT Jonathan Allen (knee)

C Tyler Larsen (back)

TE Cole Turner (concussion, upgrade from LP on Wednesday)

Only a couple of changes on the report for the Commanders as well. It appears that Cole Turner has cleared concussion protocol and is back to fully participating in practice, while the team added Shaka Toney to the report today with a calf injury. Other than that, the folks that didn’t practice on Wednesday didn’t practice today, either, and everyone else maintained the same status.

Final injury reports will be out tomorrow afternoon, folks, and we’ll get them out to you just as soon as we can.