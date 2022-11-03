Kicking It with Ryan Longwell

On this Vikings Happy Hour

- What’s going on with Greg Joseph? Is it fixable?

- Ryan’s thoughts on the NFC North?

Happy Thirsty Thursday! Vikings Happy Hour is back to do a special episode with former Minnesota Vikings Kicker Ryan Longwell. We’ll get Ryan’s take on Greg Joseph’s latest struggles, and if his problems are fixable. Also, we will check in to get Ryan’s thoughts on how the NFC is playing out, and some of his favorite memories of playing with the Vikings!

Remember to grab your Lake Monster Beer and go order your Badass WoodArt with promo code CTPocket for 20% off any one item!

Fan with us!!! Our special guest Vikings fans know well, Ryan Longwell @4thandLongwell. His YouTube page can be found here… 4th & Longwell. The regulars: Matt Anderson @MattAnderson_8, Ryan Ortega @sportsguyry, Myles Gorham @MylesGorham85, and Producer Dave @Luft_Krigare enjoying another @LakeMonsterBrew. This is a @Climb_ThePocket & @DailyNorseman production. The show’s Twitter handle is @VikingHappyHour.