Week 10 - Which College Players Are Future Vikings 2022

Week 9 had it’s own share of upsets and surprises. Ohio State had a little struggle against Penn State before pulling away in the 4th quarter. Kentucky got stomped by Tennessee and Wil Levis strugglesd throwing three picks. Oklahmoa State really got whupped by Kansas State 48 to zip. Ouch! Wake Forest was upset by Louisville. Syracuse was “upset” by Notre Dame. Cincinnati and South Carolina both were beat by unranked teams.

The College Football Playoff Rankings are finally out and Tennesee is the surprise leader at the top, followed by Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson, Michigan, Alabama, TCU, Oregon, USC, and LSU.

The games I am looking forward to this week are Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina, #1 Tennessee at #3 Georgia, #6 Alabama at #10 LSU, #24 Texas at #13 Kansas State, and California at #9 USC (I’m always looking forward to the Trojans play).

The players I want to watch are shrinking as I just do not have time ...

Grayson McCall QB Coastal Carolina

Michael Penix Jr. QB Washington

Hendon Hooker QB Tennessee

Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB Kentucky

Devon Achane RB Texas A&M

Roschon Johnson RB Texas

Charlie Jones WR Purdue

Trey Palmer WR Nebraska

Jalin Hyatt WR Tennessee

Luke Musgrave TE Oregon State

Jaxson Kirkland OT Washington

John Michael Schmitz IOL Minnesota

Joe Tippmann OT Wisconsin

Andrew Raym IOL Oklahoma

Sedrick Van Pran IOL Georgia

Cooper Beebe OT Kansas State

Ruke Orhorhoro DL Clemson

Byron Young DL Alabama

Jaquelin Roy DL LSU

Moro Ojomo DL Texas

Zach Harrison EDGE Ohio State

Adetomiwa Adebawore EDGE Northwestern

Tyree Wilson EDGE/DL Texas Tech

Brenton Cox Jr. EDGE Florida

K.J. Henry EDGE Clemson

Isaiah Foskey EDGE Notre Dame

Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE Kansas State

Jestin Jacobs LB Iowa

Jack Campbell LB Iowa

J.J. Weaver LB Kentucky

Ventrell Miller LB Florida

Riley Moss CB Iowa

Tony Grimes CB North Carolina

Storm Duck CB North Carolina

Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson CB TCU

Kris Abrams-Draine CB Missouri

Jaylon Jones CB Texas A&M

Mekhi Garner CB LSU

Rashad Torrence II S Florida

Demani Richardson S Texas A&M

Chris Smith II S Georgia

Brandon Joseph S Notre Dame

DeMarcco Hellams S Alabama

Jay Ward S LSU

Thursday, November 3

Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina 7:30pm

Nick Hampton EDGE Appalachian State

Camerun Peoples RB Appalachian State

Grayson McCall QB Coastal Carolina

Lance Boykin CB Coastal Carolina

Willie Lampkin IOL Coastal Carolina

Sam Pinckney WR Coastal Carolina

Friday, November 4

23 Oregon State at Washington 10:30pm

Luke Musgrave TE Oregon State

Rejzohn Wright CB Oregon State

...

Michael Penix Jr. QB Washington

Zion Tupuola-Fetui EDGE Washington

Jaxson Kirkland OT Washington

Rome Odunze WR Washington

Henry Bainivalu IOL Washington

Jalen McMillan WR Washington

Bralen Trice EDGE Washington

Saturday, November 5

Iowa at Purdue 12:00pm

Jack Campbell LB Iowa

Lukas Van Ness DL Iowa

Sam LaPorta TE Iowa

Riley Moss CB Iowa

Jestin Jacobs LB Iowa

Charlie Jones WR Purdue

Aidan O’Connell QB Purdue

Payne Durham TE Purdue

2 Ohio State at Northwestern 12:00pm

C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State

Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State

Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State

Dawand Jones OT Ohio State

Zach Harrison EDGE Ohio State

Josh Proctor S Ohio State

Luke Wypler IOL Ohio State

Miyan Williams RB Ohio State

Ronnie Hickman S Ohio State

Cade Stover TE Ohio State

Lathan Ransom S Ohio State

Cameron Brown CB Ohio State

Tommy Eichenberg LB Ohio State

Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern

Adetomiwa Adebawore EDGE Northwestern

Cameron Mitchell CB Northwestern

Evan Hull RB Northwestern

17 North Carolina at Virginia 12:00pm

Josh Downs WR North Carolina

Tony Grimes CB North Carolina

Storm Duck CB North Carolina

Dontayvion Wicks WR Virginia

Keytaon Thompson WR Virginia

Minnesota at Nebraska 12:00pm

John Michael Schmitz IOL Minnesota

Mohamed Ibrahim RB Minnesota

Ochaun Mathis DL Nebraska

Trey Palmer WR Nebraska

Travis Vokolek TE Nebraska

Maryland at Wisconsin 12:00pm

Jaelyn Duncan OT Maryland

Rakim Jarrett WR Maryland

Dontay Demus Jr. WR Maryland

Taulia Tagovailoa QB Maryland

Keeanu Benton DL Wisconsin

Nick Herbig LB Wisconsin

Joe Tippmann OT Wisconsin

Texas Tech at 7 TCU 12:00pm

Tyree Wilson DL Texas Tech

Quentin Johnston WR TCU

Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson CB TCU

Steve Avila IOL TCU

Noah Daniels CB TCU

Dylan Horton DL TCU

Dee Winters LB TCU

Kentucky at Missouri 12:00pm

Will Levis QB Kentucky

J.J. Weaver LB Kentucky

Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB Kentucky

Justin Rogers DL Kentucky

Kris Abrams-Draine CB Missouri

Florida at Texas A&M 12:00pm

Anthony Richardson QB Florida

Gervon Dexter DL Florida

O’Cyrus Torrence IOL Florida

Rashad Torrence II S Florida

Brenton Cox Jr. EDGE Florida

Trey Dean III S Florida

Ventrell Miller LB Florida

Richard Gouraige OT Florida

Kingsley Eguakun IOL Florida

Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M

Devon Achane RB Texas A&M

Jaylon Jones CB Texas A&M

Layden Robinson IOL Texas A&M

Demani Richardson S Texas A&M

Ainias Smith WR Texas A&M

Baylor at Oklahoma 3:00pm

Siaki Ika DL Baylor

Connor Galvin OT Baylor

Gabe Hall DL Baylor

Anton Harrison OT Oklahoma

Marvin Mims WR Oklahoma

Andrew Raym IOL Oklahoma

Eric Gray RB Oklahoma

Wanya Morris OT Oklahoma

Jalen Redmond DL Oklahoma

1 Tennessee at 3 Georgia 3:30pm

Hendon Hooker QB Tennessee

Jalin Hyatt WR Tennessee

Cedric Tillman WR Tennessee

Darnell Wright OT Tennessee

Jeremy Banks LB Tennessee

Jalen Carter DL Georgia

Kelee Ringo CB Georgia

Nolan Smith EDGE Georgia

Broderick Jones OT Georgia

Darnell Washington TE Georgia

Kenny McIntosh RB Georgia

Sedrick Van Pran IOL Georgia

Chris Smith II S Georgia

Tykee Smith S Georgia

Arik Gilbert TE Georgia

Robert Beal Jr. EDGE Georgia

4 Clemson at Notre Dame 7:00pm

Myles Murphy EDGE Clemson

Bryan Bresee DL Clemson

Trenton Simpson LB Clemson

Tyler Davis DL Clemson

K.J. Henry EDGE Clemson

Ruke Orhorhoro DL Clemson

D.J. Uiagalelei QB Clemson

Xavier Thomas EDGE Clemson

Davis Allen TE Clemson

Joseph Ngata WR Clemson

Jordan McFadden IOL Clemson

Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame

Isaiah Foskey EDGE Notre Dame

Jarrett Patterson IOL Notre Dame

Brandon Joseph S Notre Dame

Cam Hart CB Notre Dame

6 Alabama at 10 LSU 7:00pm

Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama

Bryce Young QB Alabama

Jahmyr Gibbs RB Alabama

Brian Branch S Alabama

Malachi Moore S Alabama

Henry To’oto’o LB Alabama

Jordan Battle S Alabama

Eli Ricks CB Alabama

Byron Young DL Alabama

Emil Ekiyor Jr. IOL Alabama

Javion Cohen IOL Alabama

Jermaine Burton WR Alabama

Cameron Latu TE Alabama

Tyler Harrell WR Alabama

Tyler Steen OT Alabama

D.J. Dale DL Alabama

DeMarcco Hellams S Alabama

Justin Eboigbe DL Alabama

Kayshon Boutte WR LSU

B.J. Ojulari EDGE LSU

Jaquelin Roy DL LSU

Mekhi Garner CB LSU

Jay Ward S LSU

Ali Gaye EDGE LSU

Jarrick Bernard-Converse CB LSU

Mike Jones Jr. LB LSU

24 Texas at 13 Kansas State 7:00pm

Bijan Robinson RB Texas

DeMarvion Overshown LB Texas

Roschon Johnson RB Texas

Moro Ojomo DL Texas

Keondre Coburn DL Texas

Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE Kansas State

Cooper Beebe OT Kansas State

Deuce Vaughn RB Kansas State

Julius Brents CB Kansas State

Yore mocked!

TRADES

Trade Partner: Las Vegas Raiders

Sent: Round 1 Pick 28

Received: Round 2 Pick 6, Round 4 Pick 6, Round 7 Pick 18

Trade Partner: Green Bay Packers

Sent: Round 2 Pick 6, Round 4 Pick 6

Received: Round 2 Pick 15, Round 3 Pick 15

Trade Partner: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sent: Round 2 Pick 15

Received: Round 2 Pick 19, Round 5 Pick 19

50: R2 P19 EDGE Isaiah Foskey - Notre Dame 6-5 265

78: R3 P15 DL Siaki Ika - Baylor 6-4 358

104: R4 P2 RB Blake Corum - Michigan 5-8 210

154: R5 P19 C Sedrick Van Pran - Georgia 6-4 310

164: R5 P29 WR Trey Palmer - Nebraska 6-1 190

212: R6 P37 CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson - TCU 5-9 180

214: R6 P39 QB Grayson McCall - Coastal Carolina 6-3 215

233: R7 P18 S Malachi Moore - Alabama 6-0 190

I think an EDGE rusher may be the best value at the end of the first next year unless they want another corner. Maybe there will be a QB they like? I think Ika makes sense when you consider they signed Khyiris Tonga and may not be totally sold on him. Corum is a great back and even if they keep Cook another year, getting Corum or another back is not a bad idea especially if Mattison leaves.

I imagine all these players in the later rounds will go higher.

Well, enjoy the games and don’t forget to post who you will be watching.