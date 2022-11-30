Vikings players will be wearing special cleats for Sundays game vs Jets

You’ll often hear people call the NFL the “No Fun League” when players get fined or suspended for little things that are harmless to the game. In fact, many players still get fined for uniform violations each week, to the point where earlier this season a few Los Angeles Rams players made fun of the NFL for how quick they were to fine players.

Nah they forreal want all of us to wear the uniform this way … shid is a joke lol https://t.co/IqRAlW60hD — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) September 16, 2022

That won’t be the case on Sunday though for the Vikings, or across the NFL for that matter. During all NFL games in week 13, the NFL is allowing players to “ reveal their passions beyond the game and wear their hearts on their feet through My Cause My Cleats. Players have the opportunity to pick a cause that is important to them and represent their chosen organization on custom designed cleats.”

Many Vikings players are joining in on this great cause, including stars Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, Danielle Hunter, and more.

So if you see a little more excitement in this week’s games, it’s because the players are supporting causes they truly care about, and they don’t have to worry about being fined by the NFL. You can find the whole list of players who are contributing on the Vikings website, or by clicking here.