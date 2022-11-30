Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 30 November 2022

Yes, we’ve made it to another hump day and our coverage of this week’s Minnesota Vikings game against the New York Jets will get into full swing today when we get a look at the first injury reports. We’ll have more than that, of course, but preparations are officially beginning in earnest today.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

The Real Forno Show talks about the purple facing adversity and making adjustments.

Shawn takes a look at Adam Thielen’s game-winning touchdown from the Patriots game.

ESPN put together a Top 25 under 25 list for the NFL and the Vikings landed two players on it.

Andrew Booth Jr.’s rookie season is over before it ever really got started.

There’s a new episode of Norse Code but I have no idea what the title says.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: