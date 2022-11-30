Kene Nwangwu named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Minnesota Vikings RB Kene Nwangwu has been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. It comes as no surprise after his performance last week. As a kick returner, Nwangwu racked up 166 yards on kick returns, including this 97-yard touchdown. Last Thursday, when the Vikings were trailing coming out of the half vs. the New England Patriots, they needed a spark. Kene Nwangwu gave them just that.

Kene Nwangwu is proving to be one of the NFL’s best kick returners even though the league has made many changes to kickoffs. Nwangwu joins many other Vikings players this season as recipients of the NFC Player of the Week, bringing the team total to five.

Greg Joseph (Week 4)

Ryan Wright (Week 6)

Za’Darius Smith (Week 8)

Justin Jefferson (Week 10)

The Vikings are getting contributions from all different parts of their roster, which has been the reason for their success. The question is: who will be the next player to step up and take home NFC Player of the Week?