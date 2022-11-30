Vikings activate TE Ben Ellefson from injured reserve

The Minnesota Vikings made a couple of roster moves on Wednesday afternoon as they started their preparations for this week’s contest against the New York Jets.

The team has announced that they have brought tight end Ben Ellefson back from injured reserve. In order to make room for him on the main roster, the team placed cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. on injured reserve, as Booth will now be out for the season following knee surgery.

Ellefson went on injured reserve with a groin injury back in Week 4. Prior to that, he had been serving as the team’s #3 tight end behind Irv Smith Jr. and Johnny Mundt. Ellefson had three catches for 26 yards prior to going on IR, but his primary role for the Vikings has been as a blocking tight end thus far.

The reports are that Ellefson is still working his way back into game shape, so he might still be inactive for the next couple of weeks. In that case, your tight end depth chart will continue to be T.J. Hockenson, Mundt, and rookie Nick Muse. How they’ll shuffle things when Ellefson is healthy enough to get back onto the field remains to be seen.

Not a huge roster move for the Vikings on this Wednesday, but it’s a move nonetheless.