New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings: Initial injury reports for both teams

It’s time to check out the first injury reports of the week for the New York Jets and your Minnesota Vikings ahead of their inter-conference clash on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Let’s see what the initial news looks like for both sides.

New York Jets

Did Not Participate

RB Michael Carter (ankle)

S Ashtyn Davis (hamstring)

OT Cedric Ogbuehi (groin/illness)

CB D.J. Reed (non-injury)

Limited Participation

OT Duane Brown (shoulder)

NT Sheldon Rankins (elbow)

TE Kenny Yeboah (calf)

Full Participation

No players listed

Carter is the Jets’ #1 running back following the injury to Breece Hall, who was having a Rookie of the Year-caliber season before he got hurt. Reed is listed as the starter at cornerback across from Sauce Gardner, and I haven’t seen any word on why he was out of practice for the Jets on Wednesday.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

OT Christian Darrisaw (concussion)

Limited Participation

S Harrison Smith (ankle)

Full Participation

CB Akayleb Evans (concussion)

DL Dalvin Tomlinson (calf)

Some good news and bad news on the Vikings’ side of things. The bad news, obviously, is Darrisaw, who is still not practicing after the concussion he suffered against Dallas. Kevin O’Connell has said there isn’t a timeline yet for Darrisaw’s return, and with the Vikings all but assured of a playoff berth the team should be taking their time with him. Blake Brandel can hold things down for as long as the Vikings need him to.

On the positive side, it looks like Evans and Tomlinson are both on track to return on Sunday. Evans has missed the last two games dealing with a concussion, while Tomlinson has been out for four weeks with his calf issue. The fact that both of them are full participants in the first practice of the week bodes pretty well for their status for Sunday. Their returns will be welcome for what could very well become a defensive slugfest.

We’ll be keeping an eye on the injury situation throughout the week, folks, and we’ll be bringing you updates to the injury reports as they become available.