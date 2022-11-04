Daily Norseman Staff NFL Picks, Week 9

It’s pick time once again, folks, as the guys that power your favorite Minnesota Vikings website are here with their picks for Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season! The race is still on for who winds up being the best prognosticator of our group, but there’s still a lot of football left to be played and predicted.

Here’s how all of us did with last week’s picks.

Warren Ludford: 11-4 straight-up, 9-6 against the spread, 8-7 over/under

Eric Thompson: 11-4 straight-up, 9-6 against the spread, 7-8 over/under

Ed Brodmarkle: 10-5 straight-up, 9-6 against the spread, 10-5 over/under

Christopher Gates: 10-5 straight-up, 7-8 against the spread, 4-11 over/under

Mark Pittman: 9-5 straight-up, 6-8 against the spread, 8-5 over/under

GA Skol: 9-6 straight-up, 6-9 against the spread, 7-8 over/under

Man, those over/under numbers for me. That’s rough. It was a solid week for a couple of us, though, including what I believe might be Warren’s best week of the season to date.

Here’s how everyone is faring through all three categories through the first eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season.

Straight-Up/Moneyline

Eric Thompson: 77-45 (.631) Mark Pittman: 76-45 (.628) Ed Brodmarkle: 71-51 (.572) GA Skol: 70-52 (.574) Warren Ludford: 70-52 (.574) Christopher Gates: 68-54 (.557)

Against the Spread

Mark Pittman: 76-45 (.628) Eric Thompson: 65-57 (.533) Christopher Gates: 59-61 (.492) Warren Ludford: 58-62 (.483) Ed Brodmarkle: 47-56 (.456) Warren Ludford: 53-66 (.445)

Over/Under

Ed Brodmarkle: 62-60 (.508) Eric Thompson: 60-62 (.492) Warren Ludford: 60-62 (.492) Mark Pittman: 59-61 (.492) GA Skol: 59-63 (.484) Christopher Gates: 51-71 (.418)

Eric and Mark continue to fight it out at the top of the straight-up picks, while Mark is way ahead of everyone in the spread picks. And, hey, we finally have somebody that’s better than a coin flip at predicting over/unders! I mean, it isn’t by much, but it’s still something.

So, without any further ado, here are our picks for this week, powered by Tallysight. Point spreads and other figures can vary based on when people punched their picks into the Tallysight system.

Unanimous Picks

5-1 Picks

4-2 Picks

None this week

3-3 Picks

Only 13 games this week, and we’re in unanimous agreement on nine of them. Means there probably won’t be a lot of movement in the straight-up standings this coming week.

But those are our picks for Week 9 in the National Football League, folks. How are your picks going so far this season?