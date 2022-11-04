Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 4 November 2022

The end of the week is here, folks, and the next appearance for your Minnesota Vikings is just a couple of days away. We’ve got this brand new Open Thread for you to come and hang out in when you should probably be working, so come on in!
Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .
- There have been two episodes of Vikings Happy Hour since yesterday. The first one is centered around the T.J. Hockenson trade, while the second features the guys talking to Ryan Longwell. Yeah, that Ryan Longwell.
- Being the NFC Defensive Player of the Week just wasn’t enough for Za’Darius Smith, so he picked up an NFC Defensive Player of the Month award to go with it.
- We’ve done our question exchange with our friends at Hogs Haven. Here are the questions they sent me. The ones they answered for me will be up later this morning.
- Spencer talks about why the Hockenson trade is the best one that Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has put together so far.
- The way Kevin O’Connell reacted to Kirk Cousins’ rushing touchdown was pretty much the same as the way I reacted.
- A couple of changes to the interim injury reports, including an important one for the Vikings.
- Mark has his weekly list of players that you should be keeping an eye out for on the college gridiron this weekend.
A not-so-subtle reminder that Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is now streaming free of charge on The Roku Channel!
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.
Loading comments...