SB Nation Reacts Results: Confidence in Vikings continues to. . .drop?

The results are in for this week’s SB Nation Reacts polls concerning our Minnesota Vikings, and the results of at least one of the questions is a bit curious, to say the least.

That question is our standard question of whether or not folks are confident in the direction of the team. Even after the Vikings pulled out a hard-fought win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, fan confidence has dropped for the second week in a row.

While 89% of fans expressed that they were confident that the team was moving in the right direction before the Arizona game, 85% expressed that same sentiment after the win on Sunday. That’s the second straight week that fan confidence in the team has dropped, which seems a little strange. It’s strange to me, anyway. Maybe we’ll see another rise if the team can knock off the Commanders in a couple of days.

We also asked you to grade the deal the Vikings made for tight end T.J. Hockenson, and a lot of folks seem to really like the trade.

Nearly two-thirds of our respondents gave the deal an “A” grade, which is understandable because it was a pretty darn good deal. Curiously enough, there were way more “D” grades than “C” grades, but you’re getting to a pretty small percentage of respondents at that point so I don’t think it’s too huge a worry.

Our other question this week was who everyone thinks the Vikings’ MVP is at this point of the season since we’re basically at the halfway point. I thought I had covered most of the viable options, but the winner comes as no surprise.

Nearly half of you that responded to our poll selected the reigning NFC Defensive Player of the Week and of the Month, Za’Darius Smith, as the Vikings’ MVP. Not surprising, given that he’s probably at least a part of the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year conversation at this point. Justin Jefferson came in with 24% of the vote, with Kirk Cousins trailing him at 14%. I thought Christian Darrisaw might get a little more love, but that’s okay. I’m also curious as to who the votes for “other” were in reference to. If you voted “other,” please let us know in the comments who your choice would be.

Those are our SB Nation Reacts results for this week, folks. We’ll have more questions for you to make your voice heard on next week.

