Minnesota Vikings at Washington Commanders: Final injury reports for both teams

Friday is final injury report day around the National Football League, and the Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders have each graced us with their final lists leading up to Sunday’s clash in the nation’s capital. Let’s take a look at both of those reports here.
Minnesota Vikings Week 9 Injury Report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Sunday Status
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Sunday Status
|Dalvin Tomlinson
|DL
|Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|FP
|Questionable
|Cam Dantzler Sr.
|CB
|Neck
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|Za'Darius Smith
|OLB
|Knee
|LP
|FP
|FP
|---
|Adam Thielen
|WR
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
|---
This will be the first time in Dalvin Tomlinson’s career that he’s missed a game due to injury, and it’s a damn shame because he’s really had a solid season thus far. Kevin O’Connell name-checked Khyiris Tonga as a player that could see a significant portion of Tomlinson’s snaps, which is pretty impressive for a guy that’s only been on the active roster for one game so far. Dantzler and Nailor are both listed as questionable despite full participation in practice on Friday. My guess is that Dantzler, at the very least, will be good to go on Sunday.
Washington Commanders Week 9 Injury Report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Sunday Status
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Sunday Status
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Cole Holcomb
|LB
|Foot
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|David Mayo
|LB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|J.D. McKissic
|RB
|Neck
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Shaka Toney
|DE
|Calf
|---
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Logan Thomas
|TE
|Calf
|LP
|LP
|FP
|---
|Cole Turner
|TE
|Concussion
|LP
|FP
|FP
|---
|Jonathan Allen
|DT
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
|---
|Tyler Larsen
|C
|Back
|FP
|FP
|FP
|---
Four players already declared out for the home team in this one, including rookie Jahan Dotson, who will miss his fifth straight game with a lingering hamstring issue. The injuries to Holcomb and Mayo make the Commanders pretty thin at the linebacker position, which is something to keep an eye on.
Washington also declared that Chase Young, who returned to practice this week, will not be ready to go for the Vikings’ game. He likely wouldn’t have played much if he had been able to go, but it’s still a bit of a bullet dodged for the purple.
Those are your final injury reports leading up to Sunday’s game, everyone. We’ll have more on this contest as we get closer to kickoff.
Loading comments...