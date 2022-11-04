 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Minnesota Vikings at Washington Commanders: Final injury reports for both teams

Some key players declared out

By Christopher Gates
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Friday is final injury report day around the National Football League, and the Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders have each graced us with their final lists leading up to Sunday’s clash in the nation’s capital. Let’s take a look at both of those reports here.

Minnesota Vikings Week 9 Injury Report

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status
Dalvin Tomlinson DL Calf DNP DNP DNP Out
Jalen Nailor WR Illness DNP DNP FP Questionable
Cam Dantzler Sr. CB Neck LP LP FP Questionable
Za'Darius Smith OLB Knee LP FP FP ---
Adam Thielen WR Knee FP FP FP ---

This will be the first time in Dalvin Tomlinson’s career that he’s missed a game due to injury, and it’s a damn shame because he’s really had a solid season thus far. Kevin O’Connell name-checked Khyiris Tonga as a player that could see a significant portion of Tomlinson’s snaps, which is pretty impressive for a guy that’s only been on the active roster for one game so far. Dantzler and Nailor are both listed as questionable despite full participation in practice on Friday. My guess is that Dantzler, at the very least, will be good to go on Sunday.

Washington Commanders Week 9 Injury Report

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status
Jahan Dotson WR Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out
Cole Holcomb LB Foot DNP DNP DNP Out
David Mayo LB Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out
J.D. McKissic RB Neck DNP DNP DNP Out
Shaka Toney DE Calf --- LP LP Questionable
Logan Thomas TE Calf LP LP FP ---
Cole Turner TE Concussion LP FP FP ---
Jonathan Allen DT Knee FP FP FP ---
Tyler Larsen C Back FP FP FP ---

Four players already declared out for the home team in this one, including rookie Jahan Dotson, who will miss his fifth straight game with a lingering hamstring issue. The injuries to Holcomb and Mayo make the Commanders pretty thin at the linebacker position, which is something to keep an eye on.

Washington also declared that Chase Young, who returned to practice this week, will not be ready to go for the Vikings’ game. He likely wouldn’t have played much if he had been able to go, but it’s still a bit of a bullet dodged for the purple.

Those are your final injury reports leading up to Sunday’s game, everyone. We’ll have more on this contest as we get closer to kickoff.

